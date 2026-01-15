Develon Opens New, Upgraded Arizona Training Center

Ben Thorpe
Jan 15, 2026
Develon has replaced its Tucson, Arizona, construction equipment testing and training center with a new facility, offering customers and dealers a chance to test its latest equipment.

The recently opened HD Construction Equipment Real Operation Center, located near the Tucson International Airport, offers training sessions for customers and dealership employees on new technology and hosts a space where they can test the latest Develon machines. The new building, on which the company broke ground in October, offers several acres of training ground for new machines.

Down the line, Develon will add a permanent classroom building for dedicated learning from subject matter experts, including service bays for dealer training and machine maintenance.

“The training facility plays a key role in what we do,” says Armand Cencetti, vice president of sales at Pennsylvania Develon dealership Best Line Equipment. “It helps our sales team get hands-on equipment experience and gives us a place to test machines and gather real data. And it lets us bring in customers to see and demo Develon equipment in person, building stronger, long-standing relationships along the way.

The company’s previous training center, which was located on the same campus, was opened 15 years ago and hosted thousands of operators and dealers over the course of its lifetime.

Dealers can host their customers at the ROC to test out almost 30 machines, including the latest Develon crawler excavators, wheel excavators, mini excavators, wheel loaders, dozers, articulated dump trucks and a variety of attachments.

