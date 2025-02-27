Associated Builders and Contractors Announces 2025 Top-Performing Contractors

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 27, 2025
man and woman working on jobsite
To qualify, contractors are required to achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, among other criteria.
Getty Images

Construction industry association Associated Builders and Contractors has announced its seventh annual list of Top Performers for 2025.

Turner Industries Group LLC based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was named the #1 Top Performer this year, followed by BL Harbert International from Birmingham, Alabama.

Other runners-up included Brown & Root Industrial Services, Performance Contractors and MMR Constructors Inc., all three from Baton Rouge.

ABC says contractors who made the list of top performers demonstrate many qualities and accomplishments, including sustaining and growing their businesses, offering market-competitive compensation, committing to industry-leading safety and cultivating committed leadership.

ABC also named Gaylor Electric, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, as its 2025 Contractor of the Year. The $1 billion company has around 3,500 employees in seven states and offers design-build electrical construction and on-demand electrical support and utility service. Gaylor Electric is additionally an ABC Top Performer, an ABC Accredited Quality Contractor and has won several other awards from ABC including the National Excellence in Construction and National Safety Excellence awards. CEO Chuck Goodrich also served as chair of the ABC National Board of Directors in 2016.

To qualify for the Top Performers awards, contractors are required to achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, and the majority must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential.

ABC top-performing contractors by market sector are:

  • Airport: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado
  • Education: Balfour Beatty US, Dallas, Texas
  • Entertainment: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California
  • Government: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama
  • Health Care: Robins & Morton, Birmingham, Alabama
  • High Tech/Data Centers: Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha, Wisconsin
  • Hospitality: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama
  • Industrial: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Infrastructure: Allan Myers, Worcester, Pennsylvania
  • Military: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia
  • Mixed Use: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Museums/Monuments/Parks: MAREK, Houston, Texas
  • Office: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California
  • Parking: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston, Texas
  • Religious: Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida
  • Renewables: Apache Industrial, Houston, Texas
  • Residential: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Retail: Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois
  • Sports Complex: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

By type of work, ABC has named the following top performers:

  • Top general contractor: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Top trade contractor: MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Top electrical contractor: MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Top plumbing/HVAC contractor: TDIndustries Inc., Dallas, Texas
  • Top specialty contractor: Apache Industrial, Houston, Texas
  • Top special designations contractor: Crossland Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Kansas

Click here for the full list of ABC’s 2025 Top Performers.

