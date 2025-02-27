To qualify, contractors are required to achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, among other criteria.

Construction industry association Associated Builders and Contractors has announced its seventh annual list of Top Performers for 2025.

Turner Industries Group LLC based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was named the #1 Top Performer this year, followed by BL Harbert International from Birmingham, Alabama.

Other runners-up included Brown & Root Industrial Services, Performance Contractors and MMR Constructors Inc., all three from Baton Rouge.

ABC says contractors who made the list of top performers demonstrate many qualities and accomplishments, including sustaining and growing their businesses, offering market-competitive compensation, committing to industry-leading safety and cultivating committed leadership.

ABC also named Gaylor Electric, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, as its 2025 Contractor of the Year. The $1 billion company has around 3,500 employees in seven states and offers design-build electrical construction and on-demand electrical support and utility service. Gaylor Electric is additionally an ABC Top Performer, an ABC Accredited Quality Contractor and has won several other awards from ABC including the National Excellence in Construction and National Safety Excellence awards. CEO Chuck Goodrich also served as chair of the ABC National Board of Directors in 2016.

To qualify for the Top Performers awards, contractors are required to achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, and the majority must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential.

ABC top-performing contractors by market sector are:

Airport: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado

Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado Education: Balfour Beatty US, Dallas, Texas

Balfour Beatty US, Dallas, Texas Entertainment: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California Government: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama Health Care: Robins & Morton, Birmingham, Alabama

Robins & Morton, Birmingham, Alabama High Tech/Data Centers: Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha, Wisconsin

Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha, Wisconsin Hospitality: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama Industrial: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Infrastructure: Allan Myers, Worcester, Pennsylvania

Allan Myers, Worcester, Pennsylvania Military: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia Mixed Use: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida Museums/Monuments/Parks: MAREK, Houston, Texas

MAREK, Houston, Texas Office: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California Parking: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston, Texas

Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston, Texas Religious: Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida

Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida Renewables: Apache Industrial, Houston, Texas

Apache Industrial, Houston, Texas Residential: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida Retail: Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois Sports Complex: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

By type of work, ABC has named the following top performers:

Top general contractor: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Top trade contractor: MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana Top electrical contractor: MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana Top plumbing/HVAC contractor: TDIndustries Inc., Dallas, Texas

TDIndustries Inc., Dallas, Texas Top specialty contractor: Apache Industrial, Houston, Texas

Apache Industrial, Houston, Texas Top special designations contractor: Crossland Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Kansas

Click here for the full list of ABC’s 2025 Top Performers.