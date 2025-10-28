Work Begins on Arizona’s Largest-Ever Highway Construction Project

Work on the $600 million project, seen here, began in June 2025.
A $600 million reconstruction of three miles of Interstate 10 in Tucson, Arizona – the largest highway construction project in the state’s history – is officially underway.

Engineering firm Jacobs will design the project as part of a design-build partnership with general contractor Sundt Construction.

When completed, the "Interstate 10: Kino to Country Club Project," according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, will improve traffic flow, interchanges and safety through the following updates:

  • Reconstructing I-10 to include three general purpose lanes in each direction between milepost 262 and Alvernon Way
  • Reconstructing the traffic interchange at I-10 and Kino Parkway
  • Constructing a new traffic interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road
  • Removing the traffic interchange at Palo Verde Road and I-10
  • Constructing a new I-10 westbound entrance ramp from Alvernon Way
  • Constructing an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex

Construction began in June and is scheduled to finish in 2028.

Beginning east of its interchange with I-19, I-10 was built as a rural interstate highway with mostly two lanes of traffic in each direction back in the 1960s. Aside from a third lane in each direction added in 1990 from I-19 to west of Kino Parkway, I-10 remains mostly original.

This project is the first to originate from the Interstate 10 and State Route 210 Transportation Design Concept Report that the Arizona Department of Transportation delivered in 2020, after a feasibility study and environmental overview began in 2010. 

The 2020 Design Concept Report studied a five-mile corridor of I-10 from the east of the limits of the I-10/I-19 System Interchange and to I-10 east of the I-10/Kolb Road TI.

