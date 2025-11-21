Industry Roundup: Komatsu Takes Control of Defunct California Dealership

The former Gee Heavy Machinery location in Fremont, California.
Gee Heavy Machinery

California heavy equipment dealer Gee Heavy Machinery abruptly closed its doors after two years in business, and Komatsu has taken over ownership.

Gee Heavy Machinery’s former locations in Fresno and Sacramento are now Komatsu West. The OEM said Komatsu West has retained “many of the same technicians who have long served local customers.”

Gee's other two locations were in Redding and Fremont. The company served the construction, forestry and mining industries.

A statement posted to the Gee Heavy Machinery website July 21 said the decision to close came “after a thoughtful and thorough evaluation of the long-term outlook for the business” and that the company “remains committed to fulfilling open orders and supporting customers with transition plans as needed.”

Other brands Gee Heavy Machinery carried include Paladin, Shindaiwa and BOMAG.

Gee Heavy Machinery became the official Komatsu distributor for Northern California in December 2023 when its parent company, auto dealership group Gee Automotive Companies, picked up the Komatsu contract from the previous distributor, Core Machinery.

In April, Gee Heavy Machinery and Heavy Equipment Management Company – a management company that oversaw Gee Heavy Machinery’s financial and accounting operations – appointed a new eight-person joint executive team. HEMCO’s website said it began winding down operations July 21.

Allison Transmission to Buy Dana

Powertrain and transmission manufacturer Dana Incorporated will soon sell off its off-highway business to Allison Transmission for $2.7 billion, after regulatory approval came in this week. The transaction is set to close at the end of 2025.

Driving the transaction is Allison’s goals of expanding its emerging markets footprint and enhance its core technologies. The acquisition will bring an expanded range of commercial-duty powertrain solutions to Allison’s customers.

Dana’s off-highway business operates in over 25 countries and employs about 11,000 people, offering applications many industries including construction, forestry, agriculture and mining.

TranSource Expands Volvo CE Territory

Shortly after it added Merlo America to its lineup, South Dakota-based equipment dealership TranSource Truck & Equipment will expand its Volvo CE territory into the western U.S.

TranSource's new Volvo CE territory.TranSource's new Volvo CE territory.Volvo CE

After purchasing the assets of Tri-State Truck and Equipment, including its five stores in Montana and Wyoming, TranSource is now the exclusive Volvo CE dealer in Montana, Wyoming and western Nebraska.

TranSource now owns 10 equipment dealership locations across the U.S.

The asset purchase also includes Tri-State’s Mack Truck and Volvo Truck dealerships.

SoCal JCB Opens New Headquarters

Construction equipment dealer SoCal JCB recently cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Colton, California, replacing its location in Fontana. SoCal JCB’s second location is based in La Mirada.

The new 13,000-square-foot facility sits on a three-acre lot and sells and services JCB equipment. Key features include eight service bays and an integrated retail space.

Manitou Names New North America President

Brad BoehlerBrad BoehlerManitou

Manitou has appointed longtime equipment industry executive Brad Boehler as the president of its North America region and as a member of its executive committee.

Operating out of West Bend, Wisconsin, Boehler will lead the charge on several initiatives including accelerating market share growth and managing operations at the South Dakota plants.

Previous positions Boehler held include group vice president at Alamo Group, president at Skyjack, and president and chairman of the International Powered Access Federation.

