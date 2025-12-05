Titan Machinery Reports Drop in Construction Equipment Revenue in Q3

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 5, 2025
Titan Machinery lowered its full year construction revenue forecast from down 3-8% to down 5-10%.
Titan Machinery lowered its full year construction revenue forecast from down 3-8% to down 5-10%.
Case Construction

Titan Machinery, the world’s largest Case and New Holland dealer, reported declining construction equipment sales and consolidated revenue in the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

Total construction revenue in the quarter fell 10% year-over-year to $76.7 million, driven by lower equipment sales. Pre-tax loss in this segment came to $1.7 million in the third quarter versus a $900,000 loss the previous year.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, construction revenue totaled $220.8 million, down 6.8% year-over-year. Construction pre-tax loss for the first nine months of the year came in at $7.1 million versus a loss of $5.6 million in the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.

Agricultural equipment revenue was down 12.7% in the quarter to $420.9 million, reflecting reduced equipment demand following lower commodity prices and higher interest rates.

Consolidated revenue in the quarter fell 5.2% to $644.5 million, and revenue from equipment sales specifically was down 7.1% to $459.9 million.

Third-quarter service revenue declined 4.3% year-over-year to $48.9 million. Titan Machinery’s "Parts" and "Rental & Other" segments showed the only revenue gains, up 1% to $122.3 million and up 6% to $13.3 million, respectively.

Gross profit in the quarter was up less than 1% to $111 million but fell 14.2% for the first nine months of the year to $295.6 million.

Titan Machinery also reported an 8.8% decline in net inventories from $1.11 billion as of January 31, 2025, to $1.01 billion as of October 31.

During the earnings call, Titan President and CEO Bryan Knutson said the company’s construction segment was facing “some softness reflecting the broader economic uncertainty,” but overall demand remains at a healthy level despite falling beneath the highs of recent years.

Titan Machinery lowered its full-year construction revenue forecast from down 3%-8% to down 5%-10%.

Related Stories
John Deere paid roughly $600 million in pre-tax direct tariff expenses in its 2025 fiscal year.
Market Pulse
Deere Reports Growth in Construction Equipment Sales, Profit in Q4 2025
The former Gee Heavy Machinery location in Fremont, California.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Komatsu Takes Control of Defunct California Dealership
CNH Industrial now forecasts its full year 2025 construction equipment sales will be down 3-5% year-over-year.
Market Pulse
CNH Industrial Construction Equipment Sales Rise in Q3 Despite Tariffs
Komatsu now forecasts its total 2025 net sales will decline 5.3% year-over-year to $25.2 billion.
Market Pulse
Komatsu Reports Q2 Profit Decline, Cuts Outlook Amid Rising Tariffs
Top Stories
2026 Heavy Duty Equipment Guide Cover
Heavy equipment
2025 - 2026 Heavy Construction Equipment Guide
Compare the top excavators, dozers, wheel loaders & more in our free 2025–2026 Heavy Equipment Buyer’s Guide. Download to find the best machines for your fleet.
Cat 140 Lvr Motor Grader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders of 2024 - 2025
Volvo says its new ECR355 is designed for work in tight spaces with increased lift power and tractive force.
Excavators
Volvo Launches New ECR355 Excavator with Short Swing, More Lift Capacity
Ranger Hero 2
Compact equipment
Polaris Expands 2026 Ranger UTV Lineup with New Texas and Mountaineer Editions
The luxury GMC Sierra Denali EV returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4 for 2026.
Pickups
GMC Expands 2026 Sierra EV Lineup with New Elevation, Off-Road AT4
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All