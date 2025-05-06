Lighchine says the LS120 is an affordable laser-guided concrete screed for small contractors.

Ligchine has launched a new entry-level laser-guided concrete boom screed for small contractors on a budget.

The new LS120 has an operator platform and joystick control for the three-wheel steering and proportional hydraulic drive system. It has an 8-foot screed head and a boom reach of 16 feet. It weighs 5,000 pounds and can be transported by a ¾-ton pickup and trailer.

The screed runs on a 24.9-horsepower Honda fuel-injected V-Twin gasoline engine. It comes standard with Topcon’s LS-B200 2D laser leveling for grade, slope and dual slope. Topcon’s 3D LPS is available for contoured concrete paving.

Ligchine The company says the LS120 is unique in that it levels off the wheels instead of stabilizers. You can boom out and screed like a traditional machine, and you can drive and screed parallel to the pour.

The LS120 can screed left or right, forward or backward. It is also designed to maneuver in tight spaces with its three-wheel steering.

It covers 120 square feet per pass.

Ligchine says it also made the screed simple to operate, requiring little hands-on training.

Ligchine – pronounced “lig-sheen” – is based in Darien, Wisconsin.

To watch the LS120 in action, check out Ligchine’s video below:

Quick Specs