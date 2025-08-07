California Komatsu dealer Gee Heavy Machinery has closed.

The dealership had four locations, in Fresno, Redding, Sacramento and Fremont. It served the construction, forestry and mining industries.

A statement posted to the dealership’s website July 21 said the decision to close came “after a thoughtful and thorough evaluation of the long-term outlook for the business” and that the company “remains committed to fulfilling open orders and supporting customers with transition plans as needed.”

Other brands Gee Heavy Machinery carried include Paladin, Shindaiwa and BOMAG.

Gee Heavy Machinery became the official Komatsu distributor for Northern California in December 2023 when its parent company, auto dealership group Gee Automotive Companies, picked up the Komatsu contract from the previous distributor, Core Machinery.

In April of this year, Gee Heavy Machinery and Heavy Equipment Management Company – a management company that oversaw Gee Heavy Machinery’s financial and accounting operations – appointed a new eight-person joint executive team. HEMCO’s website states it has begun winding down operations as of July 21.

Burwell Material Handling Acquires W.E. Johnson

U.S. forklift and telehandler dealer Burwell Material Handling has acquired the two Florida locations of W.E. Johnson Equipment Company. The two stores in Miami and Fort Myers will be updated and rebranded.

Upgrades will include additional parts distribution capacity, service bays, and rental equipment space.

The acquisition brings the total number of Burwell Material Handling locations to 20.

James River Equipment Acquires Four JESCO Equipment Stores

East Coast John Deere construction dealer James River Equipment has expanded its territory into Maryland with the acquisition of four JESCO Equipment stores.

James River Equipment

The four new locations in Baltimore, Delmar, Frederick and Waldorf bring James Rivers’ total number of construction equipment stores to 29, with the remaining 25 in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The acquisition expands James Rivers’ services in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., markets.

Kioti Opens First West Coast Warehouse

A new Kioti Tractor warehouse has been opened in Tumwater, Washington, the company’s first on the west coast.

Kioti Tractor

Located two miles south of Olympia, the 146,000-square-foot facility features 26 dock doors and a 36-foot high-clearance interior space.

The new facility will increase the company’s capacity to support dealers and customers in the Upper Midwest, Pacific Northwest and western Canada.