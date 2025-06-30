Industry Roundup: Volvo CE Names 2024 Dealer of the Year

Jun 30, 2025
Left to right: Agako Nouch, head of sales development, Volvo CE; Andre Parent, vice president, earthmoving division, Wood's CRW; and Chris Palmer, president, Wood’s CRW; Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo CE.
Volvo Construction Equipment

East Coast heavy equipment dealer Wood’s CRW has been named Volvo Construction Equipment’s 2024 Dealer of the Year.

Wood’s CRW, which has been a Volvo CE dealer for 25 years, has four locations in Vermont, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York and also carries equipment from Link-Belt, Mecalac and Merlo.

Volvo CE’s Uptime Dealer of the Year award – given to dealers that best demonstrate their service commitment pledge – also went to Wood’s CRW.

Komatsu Takes Control of Six Core Machinery Stores

Komatsu has acquired the six locations of Southwest mining equipment dealership Core Machinery and transitioned them into Komatsu-owned stores. The sale was finalized June 9.

The manufacturer said this was done “in alignment with Komatsu’s mining strategy of delivering high customer satisfaction and supporting business growth through successful partnerships.”

The six locations are in Bakersfield, Mojave and Perris, California, and Prescott, Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

Fayat Group Invests $14M in Parts Distribution Center

Fayat Group, the parent company for Dynapac and BOMAG, broke ground last week in Fairfield County, North Carolina, on what will become a 100,000-square-foot news parts distribution center

The company says the new center, which will be built next to Fayat Group’s company headquarters, will improve its after-sales support, increase localized production for its road machinery and enhance its training ability.

Fayat has also recently announced plans to buy Mecalac and LeeBoy.

NAEDA Appoints New CEO

Brett DavisBrett DavisLinkedIn

The North American Equipment Dealers Association recently welcomed Brett Davis as its new chief executive officer.

A longtime equipment industry executive, Davis spent the first 23 years of his career at CNH Capital and served as its president for his final eight years there. Other positions Davis has held include vice president of New Holland America and president of compact equipment dealership FMI Equipment. He currently serves on board of Canadian New Holland dealer Mazergroup.

Davis will focus on advancing dealer interests, strengthening industry collaboration and fostering innovation that benefits dealers and their customers.

