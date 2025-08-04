Komatsu Maintains 2025 Outlook Despite Q1 Revenue and Profit Decline

Komatsu still forecasts a 8.8% decline in full year 2025 revenue to just over $26 billion.
Komatsu

Komatsu’s first quarter saw both revenue and profit decline compared to last year, though its full-year revenue forecast did not change.

Total revenue in the quarter came in at $6.3 billion, down 5.2% year-over-year from last year’s first quarter. Profit also fell, down 10.6% to $962 million.

Komatsu saw a decline in its net profit for the quarter, earning $627 million vs. $706 million in last year’s first quarter, a decline of 16.9%.

All three of Komatsu’s business segments saw revenue declines in the first quarter, with its construction, mining and utility equipment revenue falling the most, down 5.5% to $5.8 billion.

Komatsu attributed the construction equipment revenue decline to appreciation of the yen vs. one year ago and said a loss of sales volume was offset by higher selling prices. Komatsu reported a $98 million decline in construction equipment sales volume and a $102 million gain in rising sale prices for the quarter. The effects of currency conversion generated a $344 million negative impact on construction revenue.

For North America, construction, mining and utility equipment revenue fell 17% year-over-year to $1.5 billion in the quarter.

Retail finance revenue fell 0.1% to $209 million, and industrial machinery and others revenue was down 4.6% year-over-year to $299 million.

Only Komatsu’s construction, mining & utility equipment segment saw a drop in profit in the quarter, falling 14.1% to $840 million. Retail finance profit was up 22.5% to $65 million, and industrial machinery and others profit rose 43.5% to $50 million.   

Komatsu maintained its previous forecast for its full fiscal year 2025 revenue: an 8.8% decline to just over $26 billion.

