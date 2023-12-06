Gee Heavy Machinery is now the authorized distributor of Komatsu construction products in Northern California, effective Dec. 1, 2023, assuming operations of the previous distributor Core Machinery.

Core Machinery, formerly known as Road Machinery LLC, had four locations in Sacramento, Fresno, Redding and Santa Rosa. The territory covers Northern California, including Monterey, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties in the central part of the state, and all counties north to the state border.

Gee will sell, service and rent the complete range of Komatsu construction products and associated technology solutions.

"We're very excited to partner with Komatsu as their newest distributor in Northern California. We look forward to bringing our track record of success and innovation in the automotive industry to the heavy equipment market," said Ryan Gee, distributor principal.

"We are confident that Gee will be a great distribution partner for our Komatsu construction equipment in the region," said Tim Tripas, senior VP of construction equipment and dealer engagement at Komatsu. "Customers should expect personalized service from the experienced team at Gee, reinforcing the Komatsu focus on customer satisfaction."

"I'd like to thank the outstanding leadership teams at Komatsu and Core Machinery for all of their support and assistance during this transition," said Lee Vanderpool, Gee's president and CEO. "We're eager to begin delivering outstanding sales and service support to our customers because their success is our success."

Boston Freightliner / New England Road Equipment Joins Hyundai North American Dealer Network

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America has named Boston Freightliner / New England Road Equipment as the newest member of its dealer network.

The dealership’s Everett, Massachusetts location will represent the full line of Hyundai construction equipment products throughout most of the Boston metropolitan area, including all of Suffolk and Essex counties and the southeastern section of Middlesex County.

Established as Boston Freightliner in 1997 by brothers Frank and Anthony Vigorito, the dealership has recently expanded its business and its name to include construction equipment. The Vigoritos continue as co-owners – Frank as president and Anthony as vice president – along with Craig Sickler, who joined in 2015 as a partner and serves as vice president of operations.

“We see Hyundai as a great fit for our business and for our customers’ needs,” said Sickler. “Hyundai has established a strong brand presence in the construction equipment industry. It’s known for great quality and value. Hyundai is a brand that our customers already know and trust.”.

“Hyundai welcomes Boston Freightliner / New England Road Equipment to our dealer network,” said Michael Ross, senior vice president of sales, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. “The company has a long and successful track record in the heavy truck market, and more recently has begun developing its construction equipment business. We believe the Hyundai brand will create opportunities for growth, success and new customer development.”

Ferri Equipment Named LiuGong North America Dealer

Ferri Equipment is the latest dealer to join the LiuGong North America dealership network.

The dealer will service contractors along the New England coastline. LiuGong says owners Boone Ferri and Carley Bockmeyer have been looking to add a heavy equipment line for several years and decided on LiuGong after meeting the corporate team and seeing the machines at this year’s ConExpo.

“This is going to be our only heavy line, and we’re going to put our entire focus behind it to help grow our business and theirs. Customer Service is our primary focus, and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with an OEM who has the same primary focus.”

Established in 2014, the family-owned company provides equipment sales and rentals for construction, landscaping, forestry and material handling applications. Ferri Equipment is headquartered in Wareham, Massachusetts with rental operations across New England.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said they are thrilled to bring on a competitive dealership in a thriving market of the United States, especially one with an excellent reputation for service, like Ferri Equipment.

“We feel incredibly positive about this dealer-manufacturer relationship because we’re invested in the same goals,” said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan. “We’re constantly looking for dealers, like Ferri Equipment, that focus on building customer relationships, growing their businesses and representing the LiuGong brand with excellent machines and service.”

Platinum Truck and Equipment

Platinum Truck and Equipment, headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, has joined Manitou’s network of authorized dealers. The company will sell and service skid steers, telehandlers, track loaders, boom lifts and forklifts.

Manitou Northeast Regional Sales Manager Todd Homer said, "Platinum Truck and Equipment is a well-respected dealer and an ideal fit for our market expansion. We are fortunate to add such a strong and successful dealer to our growing network and look forward to offering Manitou products to more customers through this new partnership.”

Platinum Truck and Equipment was founded in 2020 by Tim Beauregard and his son Keston Beauregard.

“It’s gives me great pleasure to announce our partnership with Manitou Group," said Tim Beauregard. "The decision was easy for me to make because both companies share the same vision of providing quality equipment and service at a fair price. Having been in the construction industry for over 35 years, I have a great understanding of affordable, reliable and innovative products. The Platinum Truck and Equipment family is excited to share this new line with our customers!”