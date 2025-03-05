Industry Roundup: Hy-Brid Lifts' Parent Custom Equipment Rebrands as AXCS

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 5, 2025
a lineup of axcs equipment machines
Hy-Brid Lifts is now AXCS Equipment.
AXCS Equipment

Aerial-lift equipment manufacturer Custom Equipment, which has been in business since 1981 and manufactures the Hy-Brid Lifts lineup, is now AXCS Equipment. The rebranding is driven by an expanded product offering after the company was acquired by Turkish equipment manufacturer ASKO Holding in early 2024.

“With our expanded product offering, we are now able to provide everything our customers need for aerial work,” said AXCS CEO Eric Liner. “AXCS really seemed like the natural brand name to encompass not only what we do but how we serve the market.”

Another aspect of the rebranding is the expansion of AXCS’ support staff for customer service by phone.

Hy-Brid Lifts products will continue, but eventually transition to the AXCS name. 

Hills Machinery Opens New North Carolina Location

people in a hills machinery storeHills Machinery

Hitachi and Case construction dealer Hills Machinery has opened its 14th store in Wilson, North Carolina, which the dealerships is calling its “Hitachi flagship location” in the state. The new building boasts Hills Machinery’s largest service center.

Other brands the Wilson store carries include Astec and Sakai.

In October, Hills Machinery launched a new company division centered around managing and monitoring rental fleets: Hills Uptime Operation. This service is available to customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, including companies with mixed fleets or machines not purchased from Hills Machinery.

Franna Cranes Come to North America

a franna cranes graphicFranna

Terex’s line of Franna pick and carry cranes has officially hit the U.S., according to a company release. This includes models such as the 24-ton FR19 US, featuring overload protection, Franna’s Dynamic LMI and an external E-stop. Another model coming is the 22-ton AT24 US.

Franna is also soliciting U.S. dealers to join its distribution network.

Loftness Appoints New CEO

a headshot of loftness ceo josh southLoftness

Josh South is the taking the reins at agricultural and vegetation management equipment manufacturer Loftness as its new CEO. He had previously served as the company’s chief financial officer beginning in November 2023.

Before his time at Loftness, South spent seven years as the CFO of specialized-products provider Farmers Union Industries.

The leadership team’s focus going forward will include expanding Loftness’ market presence and optimizing operations.

