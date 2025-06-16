Industry Roundup: Fayat Group Completes Acquisition of Mecalac

Mecalac, which was founded in France in 1974, manufactures a full line of excavators, loaders, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compactors.
BOMAG and Dynapac’s parent company, Fayat Group, has completed its acquisition of fellow French construction equipment manufacturer Mecalac Group.

The deal, which was announced in March, has Fayat Group owning a 100% stake in Mecalac, which will join Fayat’s Road Equipment Division and expand it to 29 production sites worldwide.

Fayat Group stated Mecalac will remain autonomous, similar to Fayat’s other brands and that Mecalac will collaborate with the group’s other business entities on distribution and developing technology.

Mecalac, which was founded in France in 1974, manufactures a full line of excavators, loaders, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compactors for urban jobsites. Mecalac has eight global sales offices, more than 200 dealers and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, the UK and Turkey. The company used ConExpo 2017 to mark its entry into the North American market.

VitalEdge Expands “Center for Learning” Access

Dealer management system provider VitalEdge has opened access to its learnings management system – the Center for Learning by VitalEdge – to its customers that use VitalEdge’s e-Emphasys platform. The learning center was previously only accessible to users of another of VitalEdge’s program, IntelliDealer.

The learning center offers dealer onboarding, compliance training and professional development. Dealers can also customize the training for individual job functions.

The content, which includes videos and interactive modules, can also be accessed through an app.

BOMAG Americas Appoints New Sales Director

Tom SchanzTom SchanzBOMAG Americas

Tom Schanz has been named the sales director for BOMAG Americas’ eastern U.S. dealer channel, where he will work to support market awareness, increase product knowledge and expand training.

Schanz brings 15 years of construction equipment industry experience to the role, having previously worked as Sany America’s director of municipal sales, Volvo CE’s senior government sales manager and Mack Defense’s federal sales manager of construction equipment.

IronConnect Launches AI-Powered Platform for Dealers

Dealer software provider IronConnect has formally launched DealerFlow, marketed as the first dealer platform powered by AI.

Dealers will get access to an AI-driven evaluation tool as part of the program for assessing equipment condition and value through a mobile app. IronConnect says its artificial intelligence was built from years of expertise and that it was refined with “the most comprehensive equipment market data available.”

IronConnect’s AI is able to automate certain routine processes and deliver predictive insights to support dealers’ decisions.

The DealerFlow platform includes a fully integrated suite of tools, such as hosted inventory, hosted websites and a CRM system.

