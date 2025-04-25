Manitou rolled out three new telehandlers at Bauma that are headed to the North American market: the company’s tallest and most powerful rotating, all-terrain model and two electric high-lift models.

The company also revealed a prototype hybrid electric-hydrogen fuel cell rotating telehandler at the world’s largest construction equipment trade show, held this month in Munich, Germany.

MRT 4070 Rotating Telehandler

Manitou Manitou says the MRT 4070 delivers the highest height of its Vision+ range of rotating telehandlers, while still maintaining a compact size for work in confined spaces.

It also made the telehandler faster to set up.

The MRT 4070 has a lift height of 130 feet and load capacity of 7 metric tons. It has a horizontal reach of 88 feet. It runs on a 211-horsepower diesel engine with a continuously variable transmission.

"The ability to work in tight spaces, combined with a small footprint, means we can offer a 40-meter lifting height model that's simple to use and set up," says Arnaud Boyer, Manitou vice president of marketing and product development.

The company lists the following uses for the MRT 4070: industrial structure construction, maintenance and renovation, masonry, roofing and timber and steel frame installation.

The MRT 4070 is slated to arrive in the U.S. in early 2026.

MT 1440e, MT 1840e Electric Telehandlers

Manitou The new all-electric MT 1440e and MT 1840e are high-lift telehandlers designed to move quickly around a jobsite and from site to site, with top speed of 16 mph.

Manitou says their 63-kWh lithium-ion batteries can run a full workday on one charge.

The MT 1440e has a lift height of 46 feet, and MT 1480e reaches up to 59 feet. Load capacity is 4 metric tons for each. They have an outreach of 42 feet.

"Their level of performance enables users to gain in productivity while reducing their total cost of ownership, with a reduction in energy-related costs of almost 75% compared with combustion models,” Boyer says.

The MT 1440e and MT 1880e are slated for the U.S. market in mid-2026.

Prototype Hybrid Hydrogen Telehandler

Manitou Manitou also showed a glimpse of its future with the MRT 2260 H2 prototype, an electric and hydrogen fuel cell rotating telehandler.

The company says it “guarantees zero-emission operation.”

The prototype has an electric configuration with a hydrogen-powered range extender that recharges the battery.

It has a lift height of 72 feet and a load capacity of 6 metric tons.