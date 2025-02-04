The Sherpa Z20 (seen here) features a 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and can work for up to six hours.

After recently announcing it will become the first dealer for electric remote-controlled loader manufacturer Firstgreen, Brokk has picked up two more equipment lines for its customers.

The distributor is now a dealer for Ecovolve electric, high-tip dumpers and Sherpa electric mini loaders.

Based in Monroe, Washington, Brokk sells its own line of electric, remote-controlled demolition robots and attachments and distributes Aquajet’s lineup of hydro-demolition equipment, which it acquired in 2017.

Irish manufacturer Ecovolve offers three zero-emission concrete dumpers in the U.S. The ED1000 and ED800 provide a full day’s work on an 8-hour charge, and the largest model, the ED1500, has a runtime of 10 hours. The compact buggies have capacities ranging from 1,763 to 3,300 pounds and widths of 31.5 to 47 inches.

Sherpa, based in the Netherlands, will sell two of its electric models, the Sherpa Z10 and Z20, through Brokk.

The Z10 comes with a 9.6 kWh lead-acid battery that can work up to 6 continuous hours, while the Z20 features a 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and also can work for 6 hours. The Z10 weighs 2,072 pounds, while the Z20 weighs 1,730. Both models are 30 inches wide.

Springdale Tractor Company Acquires Schaffer Kubota

Single-store Dallas Kubota dealer Schaffer Kubota has been acquired by six-store Kubota dealer Springdale Tractor Company. The location has been renamed Kubota of Dallas and will become the seventh location for the dealership group.

Schaffer Kubota became a full-line Kubota dealer in 2022, and Kubota of Dallas will carry the Kubota and Land Pride equipment lineups.

Gradall Names New Pennsylvania Distributor

Excavator manufacturer Gradall Industries recently appointed Stephenson Equipment as an authorized distributor for its excavators in 27 counties of western Pennsylvania and four counties in northern West Virginia. Stephenson Equipment has 12 locations in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C., with its locations in Butler, Ebensburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, set to carry the Gradall machines.

Stephenson Equipment carries a variety of crane and construction equipment brands including Manitowoc, Manitex, JCB, LeeBoy, BOMAG.

"SEI specializes in serving construction, asphalt and paving, road maintenance, and public works markets going back to 1957," said Charlie Walsh, president and CEO of Stephenson Equipment. "We are an employee-owned company and very proud of the high level of service we deliver to our customers. So, we fit well into Gradall’s tradition of excellence in service with their uniquely productive and versatile machines."

Butler Machinery Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Caterpillar and AGCO dealer Butler Machinery celebrated its 70th anniversary on January 4. The dealership, originally formed by Francis J. Butler in 1955 in Fargo, North Dakota, now has over 20 stores in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska.

"Francis J. Butler, himself a contractor, understood the challenges and the importance of reliable equipment and support firsthand," says Twylah Blotsky, president of Butler Machinery Company. "He built Butler Machinery on a foundation of trust, emphasizing the importance of customer relationships. This commitment to customer satisfaction has guided us for 70 years and continues to be our driving force today. Our commitment to providing exceptional equipment solutions and unparalleled customer service has been the cornerstone of our success."

Associated Equipment Distributors Announces New Chairman

Equipment dealership association Associated Equipment Distributors, at its annual summit in January, announced Jerry Donlon would take the helm as the group’s 2025 chairman.

Donlon is the president of street sweeper, hydro excavator and refuse and debris collector dealership Standard Equipment, based in Elmhurst, Illinois.

He brings decades of experience to the role and has been an active member of AED for many years.

“I am honored to step into the role of chairman for this esteemed association,” said Donlon. “AED has long been a driving force in advancing the interests of equipment distributors, and I am excited to work alongside our members and stakeholders to build on this legacy of success.”