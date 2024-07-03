Explosion at Alamo Group Texas Plant Injures 3 Employees

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 3, 2024
alamo industrial Texas seguin sign in front of building
A 10-gallon tank ignited in a flash fire the morning of June 25 and may have been the result of a component failure.
Alamo Group

Three Alamo Group employees were injured when a small explosion occurred as they refueled a forklift, according to a The Seguin Gazette report. Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss told The Seguin Gazette the 10-gallon tank that ignited in a flash fire the morning of June 25 may have been the result of a component failure.

Two of the injured workers were transferred from a local medical center to a burn center.

Alamo Group manufactures over 40 agricultural, construction and industrial equipment brands, including Bush Hog, Everest Construction, Gradall, Morbark, RhinoAg and Terrain King. The Seguin factory manufactures the Alamo Industrial and Terrain King equipment lines.

“Once the component failed, an unknown ignition source ignited the propane,” Dreiss told The Seguin Gazette. “It essentially was a small explosion and a small fire, but it didn’t do any physical damage to the building or equipment. The fire didn’t continue once the tank was evacuated.”

Alamo Group - Texas President Keith Forcinito said the incident had been reported to state and federal authorities and the company is “actively cooperating with OSHA and the Texas Railroad Commissions.”

Related Stories
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Trenching/Boring Equipment
All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor
CASE 588H rough-terrain forklift with enclosed cab
Construction Equipment
Case CE Offers New Cab Option for H Series Rough Terrain Forklifts
KOBELCO SK520LC-11 excavator
Excavators
Kobelco Intros 55-Ton SK520LC-11 Excavator (Video)
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Trenching/Boring Equipment
All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor
It can run a variety of attachments front and back, including trenchers, rockwheels, plows, reel carrier, backhoe, backfill blade.
Maxresdefault 66759b0ea4d2d
Class 7-8
A Cat D11 Dozer Engine in a Semi? – Custom Truck Shop Makes it Work
John Deere describes the newly updated 6M lineup as 'fuel-efficient, configurable for numerous jobs and easy to operate.'
Ag Equipment
"Bigger, Smarter, Faster" – John Deere Unveils New 6M Utility Tractor Lineup
KOBELCO SK520LC-11 excavator
Excavators
Kobelco Intros 55-Ton SK520LC-11 Excavator (Video)
Develon DX100W-7 Wheeled Excavator dumping gravel on gravel pile
Compact Excavators
"Fast, Nimble & Roomy" – Develon Rolls Out its Smallest Wheeled Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More