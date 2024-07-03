Explosion at Alamo Group Texas Plant Injures 3 Employees

A 10-gallon tank ignited in a flash fire the morning of June 25 and may have been the result of a component failure.

Three Alamo Group employees were injured when a small explosion occurred as they refueled a forklift, according to a The Seguin Gazette report. Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss told The Seguin Gazette the 10-gallon tank that ignited in a flash fire the morning of June 25 may have been the result of a component failure.

Two of the injured workers were transferred from a local medical center to a burn center.

Alamo Group manufactures over 40 agricultural, construction and industrial equipment brands, including Bush Hog, Everest Construction, Gradall, Morbark, RhinoAg and Terrain King. The Seguin factory manufactures the Alamo Industrial and Terrain King equipment lines.

“Once the component failed, an unknown ignition source ignited the propane,” Dreiss told The Seguin Gazette. “It essentially was a small explosion and a small fire, but it didn’t do any physical damage to the building or equipment. The fire didn’t continue once the tank was evacuated.”

Alamo Group - Texas President Keith Forcinito said the incident had been reported to state and federal authorities and the company is “actively cooperating with OSHA and the Texas Railroad Commissions.”