CNH Industrial Rolls Out AI Tool for Dealer Technicians

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 31, 2025
a cnh industrial employee demo an ai tool
This new AI tool will help technicians speed up repairs.
CNH Industrial

Over 300 CNH Industrial dealers recently got access to a new artificial intelligence tool meant to assist with shop repairs. Over 1,700 employees are using the chatbot’s 1.5 million pages of manuals to find technical answers and speed up service.

Dealer feedback helped shape the program, which simulates human conversations to deliver technical details and diagnose issues on Case, New Holland and other machines under the CNH corporate umbrella. Responses to technicians are instant, and dealership employees can provide additional information, like serial numbers, to ensure accuracy.

The goal is to save time for dealership service departments and provide information on older models that may not be readily available for younger technicians.

The system supports 21 languages and is currently available in North America. CNH Industrial is running pilots in Australia and New Zealand, and teams in Europe and Brazil have begun to familiarize themselves with the chatbot. The AI tool is on track to be available in four of CNH Industrial’s regions by March.

“Over a year ago, we began to look at generative AI to assist our dealers,” said Andrea Rodella, Agriculture and Construction Segments IT Architecture at CNH. “We started in North America, running pilots and clinics around their issues to see how we could solve them with AI. Being able to obtain technical support as seamlessly as possible was a priority because of the time dealers were spending on the phone with customers. Now, an issue can be solved first time, without the customer having to call back.”

Brad Mayer, director of service at global CNH Industrial dealer Titan Machinery, says the tool will help with hiring new technicians, who will be able to see how easily problems can be solved.

Pilots are underway in Australia and New Zealand with internal CNH employees familiarizing themselves with it in Brazil and Europe as a step toward piloting. Expectations are that the tool will be live in four regions by March.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
men gathered around a volvo ce compact excavator
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Herc Rentals Orders Hundreds of Volvo Mini Excavators
Handshake
Dealers
10 Steps to Selling Your Dealership: A Guide to Maximum Value
a firstgreen rockeat cabinless loader
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Firstgreen Appoints Brokk as North American Dealer
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
Excavators
The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)
The Bagger 293 weighs over 31 million pounds and stands 715 feet high, according to Guinness World Records.
Kubota KX040-5 mini excavator digging in field
Compact Excavators
Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors
Volvo A45 articulated dump truck traversing bumy dirt road
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Completely Redesigns its Articulated Dump Trucks, Adds 50-Ton Model
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All