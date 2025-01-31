Over 300 CNH Industrial dealers recently got access to a new artificial intelligence tool meant to assist with shop repairs. Over 1,700 employees are using the chatbot’s 1.5 million pages of manuals to find technical answers and speed up service.

Dealer feedback helped shape the program, which simulates human conversations to deliver technical details and diagnose issues on Case, New Holland and other machines under the CNH corporate umbrella. Responses to technicians are instant, and dealership employees can provide additional information, like serial numbers, to ensure accuracy.

The goal is to save time for dealership service departments and provide information on older models that may not be readily available for younger technicians.

The system supports 21 languages and is currently available in North America. CNH Industrial is running pilots in Australia and New Zealand, and teams in Europe and Brazil have begun to familiarize themselves with the chatbot. The AI tool is on track to be available in four of CNH Industrial’s regions by March.

“Over a year ago, we began to look at generative AI to assist our dealers,” said Andrea Rodella, Agriculture and Construction Segments IT Architecture at CNH. “We started in North America, running pilots and clinics around their issues to see how we could solve them with AI. Being able to obtain technical support as seamlessly as possible was a priority because of the time dealers were spending on the phone with customers. Now, an issue can be solved first time, without the customer having to call back.”

Brad Mayer, director of service at global CNH Industrial dealer Titan Machinery, says the tool will help with hiring new technicians, who will be able to see how easily problems can be solved.

