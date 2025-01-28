Over the course of this year, hundreds of units will be delivered to Herc Rentals stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Volvo CE recently delivered phase 1 of a large multi-unit order from Herc Rentals for Volvo EC37 compact excavators. Over the course of this year, hundreds of the excavators will be delivered to Herc Rentals stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The two companies also partnered on the development of the final model itself, with Herc Rentals techs, sales staff and others giving feedback after the EC37 was showcased at Herc Rentals ProExpo.

Some changes that came about as a result of the partnership include improved ability to change attachments, a larger cab with more ergonomic features and factory-installed telematics.

Warren Cat Sponsors Professional Women’s Softball Catcher

Warren Cat



Oklahoma City Spark catcher Kenzie Hansen recently partnered with Caterpillar dealer Warren Cat as an influencer and brand ambassador. Hansen was also a member of the United States women's national softball team for the 2022 World Games.

During her collegiate career, Hansen played for the Oklahoma Sooners and won the Women’s College World Series championship four years in a row.

“At Warren CAT, we align with Kinzie Hansen’s dedication to excellence, collaboration and perseverance,” the dealership said. “Like Kinzie, who has reached her goals through preparation, resilience and leadership in sports, we aim to support businesses in the construction, agricultural and landscaping sectors of Oklahoma and West Texas with dependable, high-quality machinery and outstanding service. This partnership embodies the value of hard work and the pursuit of excellence, both on the job site and beyond the game.”

CNH Industrial Appoints New Chief Information Officer

The former acting Chief Information Officer at CNH Industrial, Luis Abreu, has now been permanently appointed to the position.

Other positions Abreau has held at CNH Industrial include IT Manager for Argentina, Information System Security Officer for Latin America and Chief Information Officer for Latin America.

“Luis's extensive global and regional expertise with our IT organization ideally positions him for this role. Since August 2024, he has demonstrated his leadership as acting CIO, and we are confident in his ability to further advance our IT organization. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, he will continue to enhance our capabilities, benefiting both our internal operations and our customers,” said Gerrit Marx, chief executive officer at CNH.

Takeuchi Appoints New Dealer in Georgia

The latest company to join the Takeuchi dealer network is Jasper Tractor, a Massey Ferguson and Vermeer dealer based in Jasper, Georgia. This single-store dealership will carry the full line of Takeuchi equipment and cover the Georgia cities of Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens.

“Drew and Zach have done an outstanding job of establishing Jasper Tractor over the past two years,” said Eric Wenzel, Southeast regional business manager for Takeuchi-US. “They’ve already garnered a reputation for excellence in a short period of time. We’re pleased to have them representing the Takeuchi brand in north-central Georgia, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Takeuchi also recently appointed Henry Lawson as the director of sales and marketing for Takeuchi U.S. Ratliff previously held several positions at farm equipment manufacturer AGCO over the last 21 years, including director of marketing and regional sales director.

Ring Power Joins Magni Dealer Network

Another recent dealer appointment occurred in Florida, where Cat dealer Ring Power became a Magni telehandler dealer. The company has 16 locations in north and central Florida.

Magni



Ring Power will carry the full range of Magni’s telehandlers, including RTH Rotating, HTH Heavy Lift and TH Fixed Boom models.

“Ring Power is synonymous with excellence in equipment solutions and customer service, making them an outstanding partner for Magni,” said Nick Newbury, Southeast regional sales manager of Magni America. “With their unwavering focus on customer support, we’re confident that Ring Power will deliver exceptional service and care to Magni customers.”

Magni also recently brought on East Coast Caterpillar dealer Carolina Cat and single-store construction equipment rental operation Gap Power in Pennsylvania as dealers.