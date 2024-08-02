The ED1500 (pictured here) is the largest model in the lineup but is less than 47 inches wide.

U.S. contractors now have access to three zero-emission concrete dumpers from Irish manufacturer Ecovolve.

The ED1000 and ED800 dumpers provide a full day’s work on an 8-hour charge, and the largest model, the ED1500, has a runtime of 10 hours. The compact buggies have capacities ranging from 1,763 to 3,300 pounds and widths of 31.5 to 47 inches.

Sean Breen launched the company in 2015 with the aim of producing a “low maintenance, reliable, easily transported product.”

Ecovolve’s U.S. operations are based in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, where it also lists Ecoquipment as its sole U.S. distributor.

Benefits of Electric

Contractors will see several benefits with an electric concrete buggy, an obvious one being a reduction in noise, the company says. All three models emit just 65 decibels – quieter than the average vacuum cleaner. This enables operators to work in areas with noise pollution ordinances and reduces potential damage to workers’ hearing, according to Ecovolve.

Operators also get more maneuverability and control with electric buggies for precise placement in confined spaces, reduced waste and improved cost-effectiveness, the company says.

The battery-powered buggies have fewer moving parts, which means less downtime for repairs, according Ecovolve. Monthly maintenance involves greasing the 11 on-board grease nipples and a full charge/discharge of the power pack.

Compact Design

The lineup was designed for working in tight spaces. The largest model is less than 47 inches wide and has a turning circle of 63 inches. The smallest unit, the ED800, is just 31.5 inches wide.

With a raised bucket, the dumpers range from 103 to 113 inches tall. Excluding the bucket, the largest unit in the lineup is just 53.3 inches tall.

Even with the small size, contractors will be able to load up to 1,763 pounds safely on the smallest unit and up to 3,300 pounds on the largest. Heaped capacities range from 17 to 28 cubic feet.

Both the ED800 and ED1000 weigh 2,645 pounds when unladen, while the ED1500 weighs 3,300 pounds.

The lineup also boosts what Ecovolve calls maintenance-free “super elastic tires” that come in standard or no-mark options.

Quick Specs

See below for key specs on the three Ecovolve models.



ED800 ED1000 ED1500 Max safe load (lb.) 1,763 2,200 3,300 Unladen weight (lb.) 2,645 2,645 3,300 Skip - heaped (cubic feet) 17 21 28.2 Recharge (hours) 8 8 10



