BM-Volvo's DR 631, which got the nickname Gravel Charlie, was produced from 1966 to 1967. It is credited with ushering in a new equipment category, the articulated dump truck.

The BM-Volvo DR 631, as Charlie was formally known, was a 4x4 with a 10-metric-ton payload capacity and 65 horsepower. It lasted about a year on the market, but the later-to-be-known Volvo Construction Equipment continued to innovate for a machine that could haul heavy loads over muddy, rugged terrain.

The company ramped up the payload and hauling capacities, progressing to the 6x6 configuration found on most modern ADTs.

Today, artics are a mainstay on earthmoving sites, featuring advanced technology designed to make operators more comfortable and safer and keep contractors appraised of productivity and efficiency.

Last year, 1,898 new financed ADTs were sold in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data. That’s about 250 fewer trucks than the previous year but still ranks the equipment category in ninth place in sales behind backhoes.

Manufacturers have continued to innovate, with Volvo, Deere and Caterpillar launching next-generation models over the past year.

In this report, we look at the most popular models of articulated dump trucks, as according to Fusable’s EDA, as well as new models and features on the market. (Fusable is the parent company of Equipment World.)

Here’s the latest from Bell, Caterpillar, Develon, Hydrema, Hyundai, John Deere, Komatsu, Liebherr, Rokbak and Volvo.

Bell

Bell Trucks America Bell offers seven E-Series ADT models, with its 41-metric-ton payload B45E as its top-seller.

The B45E comes in either 6x6 or 4x4 configuration, has an operating weight of 32.3 metric tons and 523 gross horsepower.

It runs on a six-cylinder Mercedes-Benz off-highway diesel engine and a seven-speed Allison transmission. The automatic retarder on the transmission is incorporated into the wet brake system, and it has a Jacobs engine brake.

The truck’s auto tailgate extends the bed capacity to 34 square yards from 25.5. A resistant bed liner adds protection against abrasive loads.

Other features on Bell’s E-Series trucks include on-board payload weighing, Hill Assist to prevent uncontrolled movement on slopes and a Safe Tip function that prevents lifting of the bed if the rear-chassis roll exceeds a pre-set value.

Other top sellers for Bell:

B30E – Payload of 28 metric tons, 329 horsepower, operating weight of 20.1 metric tons.

B50E – Payload of 44.5 metric tons, 577 horsepower, operating weight of 35.7 metric tons.

Other models range from 18 to 55 metric tons of payload.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar produces the No. 1 and 2 top-sellers in the U.S., according to EDA.

The 45-ton 745 ranks at the top with 511 horsepower and weighing 72,955 pounds.

The next top-seller is the 730 at 31-ton payload, 375 horsepower and weighing 51,831 pounds.

Last year, the 730 was among two other next-generation models to get new built-in automatic features and upgraded interiors. Two other upgraded models are the 26.5-ton-payload 725, which ranks 10th on the EDA list, and the 35.3-ton-payload 735.

Calling the latest design “more comfortable, responsive and user-friendly than ever,” Cat says all machine functions are now accessible through the keypad or touchscreen, which can be navigated using the integrated jog dial.

A new push-to-start ignition stores up to 50 operator IDs. The new Cat C13 engine does not require exhaust gas recirculation.

Updated software and sensors allow operators to view real-time load weights on the integrated display. External payload indicator lights alert the loading operator when approaching rated payload and when payload is reached.

Operators or service technicians can voluntarily limit the speed of the trucks to ensure safe operation in areas with uneven terrain, high-traffic environments or for sites with strict speed regulations. Cat also added a variety of new safety tech.

Cat’s 740 GC model, at 40-ton payload, ranks 11th on the EDA list. The “GC” is designed for reliable, durable performance without the extra features.

Cat also offers Ejector versions of the 730 and 740.

The 730, 735, 740 GC and 745 can be ordered as bare chassis.

Develon

Develon Develon offers two models of ADTs:

DA30-5 – 28-metric-ton payload, 362 net horsepower and an operating weight of 51,147 pounds.

DA45-5 – 40.5-metric-ton payload, 482.8 net horsepower and an operating weight of 67,240 pounds.

Features include a heated air suspension seat, a sloping hood for increased operator visibility, automatic climate control and a rubber suspension cab mounting. The payload measuring system shows each load’s weight on the in-cab screen.

Outside the cab, a traffic-light-style indicator on the DA45-5 helps excavator and wheel loader operators prevent overloading.

For maintenance, the trucks have ground-level access for fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, transmission filters, drain ports, the auto-lube system and grease storage. The ADT power module also features easier access with an emergency shutdown button and lockable battery disconnect switch.

One unique feature of Develon ADTs is the placement of the turning ring forward of the articulation point, allowing the dump bed to rotate independent of the cab. In an extreme situation, the dump body could roll over entirely onto its side, and the cab would remain upright. In everyday operation, the design provides better stability and comfort, the company says.

Hydrema

Hydrema Danish equipment manufacturer Hydrema offers two series of large articulated dump trucks.

The 912G Series delivers 10 metric tons of payload and 147 horsepower, while the 922 G Series has a 20-metric-ton payload and 314 horsepower.

Both series offer various configurations.

The 4x4 912 models come in G, the standard model; GS, for increased comfort and smooth performance; and HM, with larger tires and lower ground pressure.

The 6x6 922s also come in G and HM versions, and the company offers a 922G 2.55 as a more compact, narrower version of the standard G.

The ADTs are powered by Cummins diesel engines and feature hydrostatic transmissions. The transmissions also feature Ergo Power Soft Shift, similar to the auto start and stop of modern cars, to increase fuel efficiency.

The trucks are equipped with advanced safety features like rearview cameras, warning alarms and emergency stop functions. The company also focuses on making maintenance access to engine and components easy.

The 912s can be equipped with the MultiTip for 180-degree dumping.

The 912 cab comes with choice of mechanical or air-suspension seat, fully adjustable steering and multi-joystick controls. The 922 has a multidirectional adjustable, air-suspended and ventilated seat.

The 922s feature a five-hydraulic-pump retarder system operated by a joystick on the right armrest. The system is designed to reduce the load on the service brake, especially when descending hills and slopes, to increase safety and brake life. A “brake care system” monitors the brakes and alerts the operator to overheating risk.

A “Hoist Assistance” system warns of unsafe dumping, and an “auto-body-return” system includes automatic load lifting for more efficient dumping, the company says.

Hyundai

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Hyundai, sister company to Develon, offers two models of ADTs, the HA30 at payload of 28 metric tons and the HA45 at 41 metric tons.

They run on Scania engines, rated at 362 net horsepower for the HA30 and 483 net horsepower for the HA45, and eight-speed ZF transmissions with engine retarder.

The oscillating rear axles deliver smooth travel over any terrain, Hyundai says, and it claims best-in-class ground clearance.

Standard features include onboard weighing with load tracking, heated dump bodies, air-ride seating and Bluetooth radio.

The sloping rear frame guides payloads to the front, increasing traction and providing a lower center of gravity for greater stability and fast and easy dumping for increased productivity, the company says. Front and rear differentials are limited slip, while longitudinal differential can be manually locked. The adjustable hydraulic retarder keeps the truck’s speed constant on downhills, without the support of service brakes.

John Deere

John Deere John Deere’s top-seller is the 41.8-metric-ton-payload 460 P-Tier, which ranks seventh overall on EDA’s list.

The company recently rolled out next-generation models of its four P-Tier artics.

The 37.3-metric-ton-payload 410 P-Tier, the company’s next top-selling ADT, and the 460 P-Tier get the new 13.6-liter JD14 engine. The engine’s reliability has been improved, and there is now added space in the engine compartment for easier serviceability, the company says. A button lowers the truck several inches for component access.

All models now come equipped with an Advanced Vision System for improved jobsite awareness. It consists of two digital cameras on the right and left mirror bows and one on the front grille along with the standard rearview camera. Three 8-inch in-cab display monitors are positioned near the left, right and rearview mirrors to serve as “virtual mirrors.”

The cameras feature auto panning views with articulation, meaning as the operator turns the steering wheel, the cameras move as well to provide continued visibility down the side of the machine. The rear camera view provides guidelines to simplify reversing and parking operations.

Other ADTs in the lineup are the 24.2-metric-ton-payload 260 P-Tier and the 310 P-Tier at 28.1 metric tons.

Komatsu

Komatsu Komatsu’s top-seller and the No. 3 overall on the EDA list is the HM400-5. It runs on a 473-horsepower diesel engine and has a payload of 44.1 tons.

No. 8 on the EDA list is Komatsu’s other ADT, the HM300-5 at 30.9 tons and 332 horsepower.

The trucks feature the Komatsu Traction Control System designed to perform in soft, slippery ground conditions without sacrificing steering performance.

The six-speed, fully automatic K-ATOMiCS transmission uses an advanced electronic system to reduce shift shock and torque cutoff for increased efficiency. The trucks also have large-capacity, continuously cooled, wet multiple-disk brakes that also function as a retarder.

Komatsu designed the ADTs to deliver a smoother ride with front and rear axle hydro-pneumatic suspensions and rear axles mounted on a dynamic equalizer structure.

The standard integrated payload meter displays loaded material weight on the LCD monitor inside the cab. External lamps illuminate green, yellow or red as the payload increases to help prevent under- and over-loaded haul cycles.

Liebherr

Liebherr Liebherr offers one ADT, the 28-metric-ton-payload TA 230 Litronic.

It runs on a 360-horsepower diesel engine mated to a ZF transmission with eight forward and four reverse gears. Maximum travel speeds are 35.4 mph forward and 9.9 mph reverse.

Other standard features include a foot-pedal-actuated 6x6 differential lock, retarder offering six levels, a speed limiter that can be toggled on and off, and longitudinal locks that can be set to Automatic or Permanent.

Input controls are via the touchscreen and keypad entries and toggle switches. Steering is by rotary knob. LED lighting provides virtually 360 degrees of illumination.

Hydraulic multi-disc brakes are on all axles. A continuous-operation brake is activated automatically as soon as the brake pedal is pressed for deceleration on hills.

Automatic traction control redistributes traction to the other axles as soon as wheel spin occurs.

Rokbak

Rokbak Rokbak’s top-seller is the RA30 with 30.9-metric-ton payload and 370 horsepower.

Close behind is the RA40 at 41.9 metric tons and 444 horsepower.

Rokbak launched as a brand in September 2021 after owner Volvo changed the name from Terex. The trucks are made in a factory in Motherwell, Scotland, that opened in 1950.

Each has a long list of features, including ergonomically designed cab, independent front suspension and eight-speed efficient transmission.

Volvo says the Rokbak trucks offer better fuel economy, lower emissions, improved safety and greater durability than the previous Terex Truck models, TA300 and TA400.

The RA30's ZF transmission has a 4,000-hour oil change interval, and the RA40's Allison transmission comes with a 6,000-hour interval.

The RA40's transmission has adaptive shifting and drop-box two-speed ratios, helping the truck maintain optimum momentum, Volvo says.

Haul Track telematics provides fleet managers with data to improve performance. Fleet Manager and Fleet Tracker allow users to tailor dashboards to their needs and preferences. The system provides a wide range of reports and email alerts and can be integrated with Rokbak’s On-Board Weigh load system, which offers live payload data through a separate interface.

Volvo CE

Volvo Construction Equipment Four models of Volvo CE’s articulated dump trucks made the top-10 U.S. sales list, according to EDA.

In order from Nos. 4-6 are the A30G, A45G and A40G.

At No. 9 is the A25G.

Last year, Volvo launched a complete overhaul of its articulated dump trucks, including a brand-new size for the company, the 50-ton A50. It represents a 5-ton boost in payload over the 45-ton A45G FS. It also delivers an 8% increase in fuel efficiency over the A45G.

The company also recently announced it is bringing its next-gen A60 to ConExpo 2026 for a North American launch.

In all, Volvo offers seven models of next-generation ADTs ranging in payload from 28 to 61 U.S. tons to replace the current lineup. The new models are the A25, A30, A35, A40, A45, A50 and A60.

Along with increased fuel efficiency over their predecessors, the new artics get a redesigned, more comfortable cab, lots of new technology for easier operation, increased operator visibility to the surroundings, a host of new safety features and easier access to maintenance points, the company says.

The trucks were also built with low-carbon steel and "can be adapted for future drivetrain technologies," according to Volvo.

The hood was redesigned for a lower slope, and the window panels are larger for better operator visibility. A Volvo Co-Pilot touchscreen shows the surroundings with standard entrance camera and optional front and rear cameras.

A ground-level startup button lights up the stairs to the cab and boots up controls. The operator turns the key when in the cab to crank up the engine. The key also shuts down the truck, with no need to push the ground-level button.

New technology includes real-time load weighing, Connected Map that provides a visual overview for all machines and vehicles on a jobsite, and Performance Indicator for a digital visual overview of production, fuel efficiency and machine cycle data via real-time dashboard.