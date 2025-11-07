Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks and Sales Trends for 2024-2025

Cat 745 Cm20230828 C4ba9 Df6b7
Caterpillar

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch auction price service. 

Articulated dump truck sales slowed year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment financing data.

Sales of new financed articulated dump trucks dropped 7.4% to 1,948 units from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, while sales of used financed ADTs fell 4.9% to 1,883 units.

Bell, Caterpillar, Deere, Komatsu and Volvo CE have consistently ranked among the top five ADT manufacturers by sales. Looking at data from the past year, Cat moved to the front of the pack with a 30.3% share, overtaking Volvo CE (28.2%) as the top seller of new financed articulated dump trucks. Komatsu (12.9%) made gains on Deere (12.4%), moving into the third position, and Bell (8.5%) maintained its fifth-place position year over year.

A Quick Look at Popular ADT Models

For the period, the most popular ADT lineup features both old standbys and newly updated models with fresh features and technology. The top three new financed models are the Cat 745, Cat 730 and Komatsu HM400-5. 

Here’s a look at the key features of each machine:

Cat 745 M20231024 C3f0d E24aaCaterpillarCat 745 

With 251 new financed units sold during the period, the Cat 745 was the best-selling articulated dump truck in the United States. The three-axle truck, powered by a 511-horsepower Cat C18 diesel engine, has a 45.2-ton rated payload and a 33.4-cubic-yard capacity. Cat last refreshed the 745 in 2017, giving it a larger cab with advanced features, including Stability Assist to help prevent rollovers.

Cat 730 Cm20190610 D9315 Baf12CaterpillarCat 730

Cat unveiled a next-generation version of its second-highest selling ADT, the 30-ton-capacity 730, in September, calling the latest design “more comfortable, responsive and user-friendly than ever.” Though not commercially available yet, production is scheduled to begin in January 2026. It will feature a redesigned dump body, improved payload weighing and additional standard and optional operator assistance and safety technology.

Komatsu 386366 Articulated Truck Hm400 Salt Lake City Ut Db 191009 Kmcg 100819 221 Web 2 Photo 3x2 LgKomatsuKomatsu HM400-5 

Coming in third is Komatsu’s well-known 44-ton HM400-5, which made its debut in 2015. A 473-horsepower diesel engine powers the truck. It has a low 10 1/2-foot loading height, designed to pair with 40- to 60-ton hydraulic excavators and 5.5- to 7.5-cubic-yard wheel loaders. To meet growing demand, Komatsu began producing its HM440-5 trucks at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2023. The trucks are also manufactured at Komatsu’s plant in Ibaraki, Japan.

Two models from Volvo CE rounded out the top five: the 45-ton-capacity A45G and 30-ton-capacity A30G. 

Total units sold for each machine are listed in the chart below:

Make/ModelNew Financed Units Sold
Cat 745251
Cat 730186
Komatsu HM400-5174
Volvo A45G169
Volvo A30G117

During this period, Texas had the highest number of new ADT buyers, accounting for 18.1% of all sales. Buyers of new wheel loaders were also active in North Carolina (13.4%) and Florida (8.8%).

[Your Next Read: What’s New for Articulated Dump Trucks? Buyer's Guide 2025] 

What's Selling in Used ADTs?

Cat (35.4%), Volvo CE (29.7%) and Deere (13.3%) held their positions year-over-year as the top sellers in the used ADT market. On the date we examined the data, the top-selling models were the Cat 745, Volvo CE A40G and Cat 730.

Make/ModelUsed Financed Units Sold
Cat 745181
Volvo A40G130
Cat 730126
Volvo A45G107
Volvo A25G87

The top purchasers of used wheel loaders hailed from Texas (11.3%), Georgia (6.6%) and North Carolina (6.3%).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as new information is received from each state. 

Articulated Dump Truck Auction Sales Trends

Looking at the top 20 articulated trucks sold at auction for the 12-month period of October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, Bell and Volvo dominated the list with units each. Cat and Komatsu claimed the remaining four spots.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the highest auction price paid for an articulated dump truck during this period was $580,000 for a Komatsu HM400-5 with 25 hours at a Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sale in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 20, 2025. 

Make/ModelYear(s)Units SoldHoursPrice
Bell B50E2024814 - 23$435,000 - $450,000
Cat 7452023 - 20243754 - 1593$495,000 - $567,600
Komatsu HM400-52024125$580,000
Volvo A45G2022 - 20248410 - 2,088$430,000 - $500,000

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.

Top Stories
The ML130, seen here, offers more horsepower and truck-loading abilities for contractors taking on larger jobs.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Rolls Out 4 New ML Series Stand-on Mini Track Loaders
Cat Hcea Thumb 2
Vintage Equipment
Watch Antique Tractors from Holt, Best, Caterpillar at HCEA Show 2025
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Develon Dx62r Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon’s Reduced Tail-Swing DX62R-7 Mini Excavator
