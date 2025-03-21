The 410 P-Tier and 460 P-Tier models are powered by the new JD14 engine.

John Deere has rolled out its next generation of articulated dump trucks with the introduction of the 260 P-Tier, 310 P-Tier, 410 P-Tier and 460 P-Tier.

The 410 P-Tier and 460 P-Tier models swap their 13.5-liter PowerTech 6135 engine for the new 13.6-liter JD14 engine, and all models now come equipped with an Advanced Vision System for improved jobsite awareness. The new trucks made their debut at Deere’s 2025 Construction Field Days customer event in Sacaton, Arizona.

Kasey Kelly, Deere product manager for articulated dump trucks, says the new engine offers improved reliability and added space in the engine compartment for easier serviceability. A button on the front of the truck allows the operator to lower the truck several inches to better access engine components.

“One of the things that we’re not changing with our new models is the ground-level serviceability. Everything – our daily checks and our walkarounds – can be done from the ground,” she says. “We’re trying to keep this an operator-friendly truck and a mechanic-friendly truck that’s easy to service to keep that uptime happening.”

The JD14 engine features Hydraulic Lash Adjusters and integrated oil and coolant paths, which helps achieve a 20% reduction in repair time by eliminating the need for valve lash maintenance and streamlining service processes, according to Deere.

With a new HPCR (High Pressure Common Rail) fuel system, the JD14 engine also offers improved fuel economy and efficiency over the previous engine. Integrated harnesses increase the overall design’s durability, while better battery access streamlines maintenance.