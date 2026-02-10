Volvo Construction Equipment rolled out its new EC950 recently at Demolition Phoenix, representing the company’s largest high-reach excavator.

The new model weighs over 400,000 pounds and has a maximum working height of 161 feet while using a 7,500-pound tool. It joins the EC400 High Reach, EC500 High Reach and EC750 High Reach in Volvo’s demolition portfolio.

Designed for multi-story dismantling projects, the EC950 High Reach offers a modular multi-configuration design for easy transport, stability when using heavy attachments, advanced demolition technology and standard safety features, the company says.

Simplified Transportation

Volvo says transport was a key factor in the design of the EC950 High Reach.

The excavator's weight, height and length are within standard transportation limits, and the modular, multi-configuration boom allows for easier assembly and disassembly, the company says.

Additional transportation considerations include: a hydraulic removable counterweight, detachable side tracks, modular boom and arm sections, hinged walkways and a modular undercarriage with hook-on track units.

The excavator has a maximum transport height of 11 feet 9 inches. Hook-on-type modular joints and hydraulic cylinder-type pins enable quick on-site setup, according to Volvo. A variety of pin heights and allowed tool weights allow the EC950 to be used for multiple tasks.

Stability and Strength

Volvo says the EC950 meets its Ultra High Reach (UHR) stability criteria for operating heavy attachments at extended reach.

The durable undercarriage, plus a purpose-built upper frame with boom adapter and larger boom and cylinder pins, enables high-stress demolition, the company says. This is combined with a specially developed ring gear able to withstand the enormous forces an excavator of this size creates.

Advanced Demolition Features

Volvo equipped the EC950 with a suite of demolition-specific features designed to improve operator comfort, enhance visibility and increase jobsite safety.

The cab can tilt up to 30 degrees to give operators a better view of the work above, while the removable 84,000-pound counterweight and new undercarriage design support safer handling of heavy loads, according to Volvo.



To help prevent tipping or overloading, the excavator also gets real-time safety monitoring delivered through the Volvo total moment indicator (TMI). Volvo Smart View cameras with optional obstacle detection further enhance safety.

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The cab is fitted with P5A certified polycarbonate windows and a frame-mounted falling object guard to protect operators from falling debris. Additional component safeguards include undercover protection, full track guards, a slew ring cover and boom and bucket cylinder protectors.

Standard CareTrack telematics and ActiveCare Direct advanced telematics provide real-time machine health data and predictive maintenance alerts.

Operator-Focused Cab

To improve operator comfort in harsh demolition environments, Volvo incorporated noise-reducing elements, including hydraulic dampening mounts and a sound-absorbing cab lining to reduce shock, vibration and exterior noise.

The cab interior features ergonomically positioned machine interfaces — joysticks, keypad and LCD monitor — and an adjustable seat with an independently moving joystick console, allowing operators to adjust the excavator to their preferences.

An integrated heating and air conditioning system distributes pressurized, filtered air through multiple vents and a wide-opening door allows for easier entry and exit.

Integrated Dust Suppression and Component Cleaning

The EC950’s integrated dust suppression uses dual water spray nozzles to control airborne dust. The result, Volvo says, is a cleaner working environment for those in the cab, on the jobsite and in the local community.

A high-pressure washer helps keep components clean during operation, improving machine longevity and reducing maintenance requirements, the company says.

The EC950 High Reach was developed by Volvo engineers in collaboration with Volvo-authorized partners. All aftermarket parts and the warranty are provided by Volvo CE North America and its local dealer network. The EC950 High Reach is currently available in North America.

Machine specifications from Volvo CE are listed below: