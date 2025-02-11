A JCB 3CX Pro featuring one millionth loader livery was on display at the 2025 ARA Show in Las Vegas.

JCB rolled out its next-generation 3CX and 4CX backhoe loaders at the 2025 ARA Show, featuring upgraded transmissions for enhanced road traveling performance, a new outer box dipper option for the excavator end and a redesigned operator-focused cab.

Models in the lineup include:

JCB 3CX: An all-purpose machine with low upfront costs.

An all-purpose machine with low upfront costs. JCB 3CX Plus: More power and dig depth than the 3CX.

More power and dig depth than the 3CX. JCB 3CX Pro: All the comfort and performance features of the 3CX Plus, with a higher road speed of up to 30 mph.

All the comfort and performance features of the 3CX Plus, with a higher road speed of up to 30 mph. JCB 4CX Pro: With four equal-sized tires, the all-wheel-steer backhoe has extra traction and strong loading and excavating performance under challenging conditions, as well as a tight turning radius.

The 3CX Plus on display at the trade show featured a special one-millionth livery to celebrate JCB’s backhoe production milestone. Only two models with the anniversary livery were produced – one for the U.S. and one for the U.K.

Enhanced Roading Capabilities

With a six-speed auto-shift transmission and a top speed of almost 30 mph, JCB says its new backhoes are “the fastest on the market.” The upgraded 3CX and 4CX models deliver a 25% reduction in travel times and a 10% reduction in fuel consumption over the previous generation.

“We’ve really tried to focus on what the backhoe is good at and try to take that to the next level,” said JCB Product Manager James Gill. “We’ve got a machine here that will go 30 mph, ideal for emergency situations such as utility repairs or in storm cleanup."

To complement the faster travel speeds, the 3CX Pro also received larger 20-inch front tires for improved braking, increased traction and an improved ability to transfer the power coming from the high-torque engine to the ground.

JCB

Center-mount models feature the new outerbox extending dipper stick, offering improved grabbing power with better distribution of weight.

Gill called the new design “the ideal solution” for mounting a thumb, explaining that the weight of the thumb is “distributed across the dipper more evenly, making it better for material handling.”

This offers improved stability and higher lift capacity when handling heavy materials at full reach during tasks like material handling and demolition. Serrated teeth can be bolted onto the stick if the thumb is removed.

Sideshift models maintain the innerbox excavating dipper stick, providing greater reach and digging power. The backhoes have a maximum dig depth of up to 20 feet and a loader lift capacity of 10,000 pounds.

Upgraded Cab

The redesigned cab features a 7-inch display with customization options and how-to videos that demonstrate various functions of the machine, ideal for new operators or rental customers. An additional easy-to-read front screen offers a clearer speedometer display.

The forward, neutral and reverse functions have been moved to the righthand joystick for quicker directional changes. Auto two-wheel drive will automatically engage when the backhoe reaches a certain travel speed designated by the operator. The return-to-grade feature positions the shovel at the ideal angle for grading. Smooth ride control also comes standard for improved load retention during travel.

As the operator rotates from the loader to the excavator position, the auto seat select function automatically activates the appropriate hydraulics with no additional inputs needed.

Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, ergonomic joystick controls, lockable storage compartments and improved visibility through larger mirrors and rear- and front-mounted LED work lights. A variety of front-end attachments are available, and a Q-Fit quick coupler allows for quick attachment swaps.

“Our high-torque engines deliver outstanding pushing power, while advanced hydraulics ensure exceptional breakout forces and lift capacity,” said Gill. “With parallel lift as standard, our backhoes excel in a wide range of tasks, allowing operators to work faster, more accurately and with greater ease than ever before.”

For full specs of each model, see the chart from JCB below: