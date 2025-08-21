U.S. Marines Take a Liking to JCB’s New 4CX Backhoe with $45M Contract

Don McLoud
Aug 21, 2025
JCB

JCB rolled out is new 4CX backhoe loader for the civilian world earlier this year and is now preparing its latest model for the military.

The company recently won a five-year, $45 million contract to supply the U.S. Marine Corps with the 109-horsepower 4CX.

JCB launched its next-generation 3CX and 4CX backhoes commercially earlier this year. The 4CX Pro features four equal-sized tires and all-wheel steer for extra traction, as well as a tight turning radius. The 4CX can travel up to 26 mph. It comes in center-mount and side-shift boom configurations. 

The Marines chose the side-shift version, which features JCB’s Powerslide system designed for precision and a 10% larger digging range. It also enables operators to work in tighter areas and beside walls and obstacles without having to reposition, the company says. “Unlike center-mount designs, the side-shift configuration also allows for full outrigger deployment in confined areas, making the 4CX ideal for urban, utility or tactical environments.”

The side-shift boom makes it easier to transport, as well, by reducing the machine’s overall length to about 4 feet, 21% less than the center mount, and providing more balanced weight distribution.

Other features on the 4CX include three steer modes, shovel return to grade, smooth ride control, Q-Fit quick coupler and equal-length boom and dipper arm and an integrated lifting point in the tipping link for increased material-handling versatility. Max dig depth is 14 feet and swing reach is 17 feet. The 4CX’s JCB engine reduces fuel consumption by 10% over previous models.

The 4CX’s cab also got a redesign, with a new 7-inch display with customization options and how-to videos that demonstrate various functions of the machine; forward, neutral and reverse functions have been moved to the righthand joystick for quicker directional changes; and auto seat select automatically activates the appropriate hydraulics when the operator rotates from loader to excavator and vice versa.

“The 4CX is the direct result of more than 70 years of continuous improvement,” says Chris Giorgianni, vice president of government and defense for JCB North America. “It’s built to perform in the most demanding environments, whether that’s military engineering missions or high-pressure construction jobsites.”

JCB says the Marines’ version of the backhoe will be similar to the commercial version. The company has a long history of providing equipment to the U.S. military. Last year, it won a $39 million contract to provide its Multi-Terrain loaders, the militarized version of its Teleskid, to the Marines. It also supplies the U.S. Army with the High Mobility Engineer Excavator and the Light Capability Rough Terrain Forklift.

 

