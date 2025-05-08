Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used skid steer sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

New financed skid steer sales were flat year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data, while compact track loaders and compact utility loaders gained ground during the same period.

A total of 9,990 new skid steers were financed from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, compared to 9,963 units sold the previous year. (February 2024 was a leap year, with 51 units sold on the 29th day of the month.)

Used skid steer sales fell 8.7% during the period, with sales dropping to 8,737 units. As high interest rates persist, cash buyers could be taking a bite out of this number. EDA does not track equipment purchased in cash or with letters of credit, which is more common with compact equipment.

Bobcat retained its position as the top seller of both new and used financed skid steers. Approximately 28.4% of total new financed skid steers sold were Bobcat, followed by Kubota (19.2%) and Cat (15.5%). The most popular new financed units sold were the Kubota SSV-75, Kubota SSV-65 and Cat 262D3.

Cat rolled out its next-generation skid steer lineup in August 2024. The 260 replaces the 246D3 and 262D3, boasting more lift height, tilt and lift breakout forces, rated operating capacities, torque and comfort. For a closer look at the new models, check out Equipment World’s video with Cat product consultant Morgan Timiney.)

The top-selling used models were the Case SV280B, Bobcat S650 and the Kubota SSV-75.

California residents were the most active buyers of new skid steers, with 8.4% of all sales, narrowly followed by Illinois (8.3%) and Wisconsin (7.4%). Used skid steer sales remained strong year over year in the Midwest, with buyers in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin purchasing the most units.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Skid Steer Market

Used skid steer prices fell slightly from their five-year peak, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used skid steer topped out at $40,461 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $39,205 in the first quarter of 2025. Coming off the high, the average age of used skid steers also increased slightly over the last year from 6.5 years to 7.5 years. The average age and price were calculated on over 250,000 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the 12-month period from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private, resale market, as opposed to the public, auction market.

Skid Steer Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 skid steers sold for the 12-month period of April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, in terms of auction price, Bobcat took 8 of the top 20 price spots, with Case, Cat, Deere, Gehl, JCB and Kubota claiming the other positions on the list.

Two low-hour 2022 Cat 272D3 XE skid steers took the top price spots on the list at $120,000. The loaders were sold by Vantage Auctions in Lake Elsinore, California, on May 18, 2024.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.