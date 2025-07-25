Keep your truck parked. A new trailer mover attachment from Ignite Attachments provides equipment operators with an easier and faster way to handle trailers using a skid steer or compact track loader.

Built from high-strength Grade 50 steel and rated for Class 2 hitch loads up to 3,500 pounds, the 26.5-pound attachment is durable, yet light enough to carry by hand and compact enough to store in a work truck or trailer toolbox. Dual 2-inch receiver slots provide flexibility in mounting.

Ignite says using a CTL or skid steer to move trailers reduces the risk of damage, especially on tight jobsites, and increases safety, due to the head-on trailer approach. The off-center design allows operators to mount the attachment to either the right or left pad of the skid steer interface, allowing them to adjust the setup based on the environment for maximum visibility and control.

“Being able to see the trailer during tight turns and around obstacles dramatically reduced the need for spotters and improved overall jobsite safety. Operators also noted the ease of switching the mover from one side of the machine to the other when maneuvering in varied jobsite layouts,” Ignite said.

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.

Ignite Attachments Loader Trailer Mover Specs