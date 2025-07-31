FAE is expanding its range of forestry and vegetation management products with the new RCM/SSL rotary cutter for 75- to 150-horsepower skid steers and compact track loaders.

Designed for forestry maintenance, overgrowth cleanup near waterways and wildlife habitat protection, the attachment can clear dense brush and small shrubs up to 4 inches in diameter or up to 10 inches maximum intermittently.

FAE says it is ideal wherever speed takes priority over final product size, and when the control of discarded material is not a concern. To see it in action, check out the video at the end of this article.

The RCM/SSL’s direct-drive motor offers reduced maintenance and a compact size for better maneuverability. It comes equipped with 12.9-inch N blades, which are ideal for hardwood trees, softwood trees, brush and branches.

Additional features include:

The RCM/SSL will initially be available in the RCM/SSL-175 size. A RCM/SSL-200 version will be offered in the future. Both models will be available in North America and Australia.