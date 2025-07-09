Digga Overhauls X-Series Heavy-Duty 4-in-1 Bucket for Skid Steers, CTLs

Digga X Series
Digga

Digga has completely overhauled its 4-in-1 bucket for large skid steers and compact track loaders, resulting in increased strength, performance and serviceability.

The X-Series Bucket features “reimagined” geometry, which Digga product manager Anthony Wieckmann says is the key behind its improvements over the previous generation. “The redesign allowed us to increase the bucket’s dump and rollback angles, improve cylinder performance and better protect hydraulic components,” he says.

Design changes include:

  • Repositioned Cylinders: Repositioned cylinders minimize dirt buildup, reducing the risk of damage while increasing the bucket opening width. They also allow the bucket to use the full power of the cylinder for clamping force, grappling and general material handling.
  • Increased Cylinder Size: The increased cylinder size and improved jaw design provide control across various material applications.
  • Hydraulic Hose and Valve Placement: Improved hydraulic hose and valve placement at the rear of the bucket ensures durability. Counter-sunk grease nipples are accessible on all pivot pins.
  • Side Plate Cutouts: The side plate cutouts ease maintenance and double as tie-down points.
  • Stronger Design: The upgraded clevis design provides enhanced strength and durability in demanding conditions.
  • Clear View Guard: An enhanced, stronger integrated “clear view” guard offers increased strength and visibility of the front edge. It also serves as a visual indicator of ground level, enhancing operator efficiency and productivity.

Digga includes a lock valve, side cutters, hoses and couplers with purchase of the bucket. Customers can add bolt-on edges (1, 2 or 3) and Esco teeth.

Digga has provided the following specs on the heavy-duty and super heavy-duty X-Series buckets:

Digga Specs

