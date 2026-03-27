Kubota Drops its Biggest Compact Track Loader Yet, the SVL110-3

With 112.7 horsepower, a 3,700-pound capacity and new anti-stall tech, the new CTL can handle high-powered attachments for heavy construction and land clearing.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 27, 2026
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Equipment World

Kubota officially launched its largest compact track loader, the new SVL110-3, at ConExpo 2026, following months of speculation amid dealer previews and social media leaks.  

The new model expands the company’s dash-3 Series, offering 112.7 gross horsepower, 279.8 pounds per foot of torque, 45 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and a 3,700-pound rated operating capacity.

The 12,322-pound SVL110-3 sits within the same 123.7- by 77.2- by 83.1-inch footprint as the SVL97-3 and uses the same Kubota diesel engine but with a different electronic control unit. For comparison, the SVL97-3 delivers 96.4 horsepower, a rated operating capacity of about 3,500 pounds and a hydraulic flow of 40 gallons per minute.

Kubota says this increased power and performance is ideal for heavy construction, landscaping and land clearing jobs, especially those that require high-demand attachments like trenchers, cold planers and skid cutters.

Anti-Stall Tech

Machine travel and attachment performance are optimized on the CTL thanks to Kubota’s new Auxiliary Performance System, the company says. The APS is a software-driven system engineered to reduce and eliminate machine stalling and downtime when operating high-demand attachments.

“It works in the reverse of your traditional anti-stall system,” said Anna Kitzerow, Kubota product manager, construction equipment. “When you hit that 2,300 rpms when you're running those auxiliary hydraulics, it's going to keep you there. And from that point, it's going to start distributing the power from your attachment to your tracks, depending on what you need in that given moment.”

This proactive technology protects machine integrity, maximizes productivity and transforms how contractors toggle between applications, the company says.

A new creep mode feature — a first for Kubota CTLs — helps operators maintain a consistent speed based on the task at hand. “You’ve got a range from one to 50, with one being a literal crawl, up to 50, which is going to be the top end of your first travel speed. You can set that speed and forget it. It's going to be great for grading, trenching and overall comfort in that cab,” notes Kitzerow.

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Travel speeds of 5.5 and 8.4 mph at low and high range, respectively, maintain the track loader’s maneuverability while operating at full power.

Image00007Equipment WorldCab Comfort and Uptime Features

Carrying features over from its other dash-3 models, Kubota equipped the SVL110-3 with a standard one-piece sealed and pressurized cab featuring a high-back seat, Bluetooth radio and a 7-inch LCD screen with a real-time gauge display and backup camera feed.

The gauge display includes a heat management monitor to track oil and coolant temperatures to help protect the engine from overheating.

“It’s basically going to be watching that hydraulic oil and those coolant temperatures and regulating that temperature for you,” said Kitzerow. “When it kicks in, you get a notification on your screen the first time. Every time after that, those icons are going to turn green. It's going to protect your engine and just keep you running.”

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Other features on Kubota’s dash-3 CTLs include:

  • Swing-up cab.
  • Improved HVAC system with more vents.
  • Shockless Ride (KSR) to buffer the loader arms over uneven terrain to keep material in the bucket.
  • Backlit switches for operating in dark conditions.
  • Delayed-shutdown LED exterior lights.
  • KubotaNow Telematics.

Image00006Equipment WorldSimplified Maintenance

A newly enhanced swing-out radiator can be accessed without tools.

The model on display at ConExpo 2026 also featured Kubota’s land management package with guard kits, a land management door and a reversing fan.

Image00005Equipment WorldAvailability

The SVL110-3 will be available at select Kubota dealers beginning in April.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

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