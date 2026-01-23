For jobsites where wheels won’t cut it, Sherpa is expanding its lineup of Z series stand-on loaders with two new tracked models: the gas-powered Z40T and the diesel-powered Z50T.

The machines keep the power and compact size that Sherpa’s Z series is known for, while adding a tracked drive system for improved grip and stability on soft, wet or uneven surfaces.

At 38 inches wide and 55 inches in height, the Z40T and Z50T can fit through narrow passages or be transported in a commercial van.

The Z40T is powered by a 22-horsepower Honda gasoline engine, and the Z50T runs on a 25-horsepower Kubota diesel engine.

Despite their low operating weight, the loaders have a breakout force of 2,006 pounds and a push-pull force of 1,500 pounds. The track system evenly distributes the loader's weight, resulting in minimal ground pressure and maximum traction, even on challenging terrain.

Sherpa offers a variety of attachments, including brooms, demolition hammers, forks, for its Z Series machines.

To get a closer look at the new models, check out Sherpa’s video below:

Sherpa Z40T Gas Stand-on Track Loader Specs

Max. height pallet forks: 6 ft 7.3 in

Tipping height: 5 ft 5.5 in

Bucket angle (down): 28°

Bucket dump angle: 35°

Distance front wheel to bucket tip: 1.3 in

Ground clearance: 5.7 in

Wheelbase: 2 ft 4.9 in

Machine length (folded footplate): 4 ft 11.8 in (4 ft 5.0 in)

Machine length with bucket: 6 ft 11.7 in

Approach angle: 23.5°

Machine height: 4 ft 7.3 in

Total max. height: 8 ft 4.5 in

Machine width: 3 ft 2.0 in

Turning radius: 5 ft 5.5 in

Turning radius with bucket: 7 ft 4.5 in

Operating weight: 1,986 lb

Sherpa Z50T Diesel Stand-on Track Loader Specs