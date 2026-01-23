A Sherpa – on Tracks! Z40T, Z50T Stand-on Mini Track Loaders Unveiled

When wheels won't cut it, the new Z40T and Z50T deliver up to 25 horsepower and 2,006 pounds of breakout force at only 38 inches wide.

Jan 23, 2026
Sherpa Log Grapple
Sherpa

For jobsites where wheels won’t cut it, Sherpa is expanding its lineup of Z series stand-on loaders with two new tracked models: the gas-powered Z40T and the diesel-powered Z50T.

The machines keep the power and compact size that Sherpa’s Z series is known for, while adding a tracked drive system for improved grip and stability on soft, wet or uneven surfaces.

At 38 inches wide and 55 inches in height, the Z40T and Z50T can fit through narrow passages or be transported in a commercial van.

The Z40T is powered by a 22-horsepower Honda gasoline engine, and the Z50T runs on a 25-horsepower Kubota diesel engine.

Despite their low operating weight, the loaders have a breakout force of 2,006 pounds and a push-pull force of 1,500 pounds. The track system evenly distributes the loader's weight, resulting in minimal ground pressure and maximum traction, even on challenging terrain.

Sherpa offers a variety of attachments, including brooms, demolition hammers, forks, for its Z Series machines.

[Related Content: Sherpa Releases its Most Powerful Articulated Loader Yet, the F50]

To get a closer look at the new models, check out Sherpa’s video below:

Sherpa Z40T Gas Stand-on Track Loader Specs

  • Max. height pallet forks: 6 ft 7.3 in
  • Tipping height: 5 ft 5.5 in
  • Bucket angle (down): 28°
  • Bucket dump angle: 35°
  • Distance front wheel to bucket tip: 1.3 in
  • Ground clearance: 5.7 in
  • Wheelbase: 2 ft 4.9 in
  • Machine length (folded footplate): 4 ft 11.8 in (4 ft 5.0 in)
  • Machine length with bucket: 6 ft 11.7 in
  • Approach angle: 23.5°
  • Machine height: 4 ft 7.3 in
  • Total max. height: 8 ft 4.5 in
  • Machine width: 3 ft 2.0 in
  • Turning radius: 5 ft 5.5 in
  • Turning radius with bucket: 7 ft 4.5 in
  • Operating weight: 1,986 lb

Sherpa Z50T Diesel Stand-on Track Loader Specs

  • Max. height pallet forks: 6 ft 7.3 in
  • Tipping height: 5 ft 5.5 in
  • Bucket angle (down): 28°
  • Bucket dump angle: 35°
  • Distance front wheel to bucket tip: 1.3 in
  • Ground clearance: 5.7 in
  • Wheelbase: 2 ft 4.9 in
  • Machine length (folded footplate): 4 ft 11.8 in (4 ft 5.0 in)
  • Machine length with bucket: 6 ft 9.7 in
  • Approach angle: 23.5°
  • Machine height: 4 ft 7.3 in
  • Total max. height: 8 ft 4.5 in
  • Machine width: 3 ft 2.0 in
  • Turning radius: 5 ft 5.5 in
  • Turning radius with bucket: 7 ft 2.9 in
  • Operating weight: 2,130 lb
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
