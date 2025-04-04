Diamond Mowers Debuts Brush Cutter for Compact Utility Loaders

Apr 4, 2025
Diamond Mowers Mini Brush Cutter Pro X on a stand-on track loader
Diamond Mowers

Diamond Mowers has rolled out a brush cutter for stand-on mini loaders with its new Mini Brush Cutter Pro X.

Featuring a spindle-driven blade system, the attachment for compact utility loaders can clear brush, vegetation and trees up to 5 inches in diameter. The 42-inch cutting width makes it ideal for landscaping, property reclamation, urban lot clearing and park maintenance jobs, the company says. The direct-drive spindle also delivers smooth and efficient power from the motor to the blades for consistent cutting performance, according to Diamond Mowers.

“The spindle system replaces the more traditional gearbox, which can be prone to wear and tear under heavy loads,” explained Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management. “This design reduces mechanical complexity, resulting in greater durability during heavy duty operations.”

The Mini Brush Cutter Pro X is built with commercial-grade steel for durability. The offset, bolt-on attachment plate allows operators to shift the plate across the front of the loader to minimize track marks when working in sensitive areas, maneuvering in tight spaces or working near obstacles.

Additional features include:

  • Universal Safety Guarding – A polycarbonate safety glass-shield protects operators from flying debris and other potential hazards. The friction-mount design can be quickly fitted or removed without specialized tools and is compatible with a wide range of mini loaders. Some applications may require additional protection.
  • Hydraulic Hose Protection – Hoses are enclosed in a thin spiral wrap.
  • Castle Nut Fasteners – The castle nut system locks cutting blades in place and positions them closest to the ground during operation. Under stress or impact, the secure fit reduces vibrations and ensures that, in the event of a blade compromise, failure is isolated to the blade, and the attachment continues to operate safely, the company says.
  • Double Blade System – The system is built to swing, allowing the blades to pivot when they come in contact with rocks. The blades can be replaced when damaged.
  • Heavy-Duty Push Bar – Helps keep trees and brush away from the operator.

Diamond Mowers backs the Mini Brush Cutter Pro X with a one-year product warranty.

Quick Specs

  • Weight: 660 – 725 pounds
  • Flow Range: 12 – 25 gpm
  • Cutting Width: 42 inches
