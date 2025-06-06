ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, returns to Las Vegas, in 2026. ConExpo-Con/Agg rotates years it is held with Intermat and Bauma.

Construction business owners continue to face numerous headwinds – price uncertainty, persistent high interest rates and a skilled worker shortage are just a few of the challenges.

But navigating a tough business climate is a little easier when you take time to invest in yourself and your business.

One of the most effective ways to do that is by stepping away from the daily grind to attend a construction expo or education conference.

While taking a few days away from the office and jobsites might seem costly at first, it can pay back tenfold. These events offer hands-on access to the latest heavy equipment and technology, candid conversations with technical experts, valuable insights from peers, new opportunities with potential partners, and the ability to reconnect with your existing network. Plus, they can double as a team-building experience or a reward trip for top-performing employees.

Looking ahead, 2026 brings the return of ConExpo-Con/Agg, the largest heavy equipment expo in North America. Set for March 3-7 in Las Vegas, the triennial show is expected to attract nearly 140,000 construction industry professionals and 2,000 exhibitors to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Festival Grounds.

If you’re ready to start planning, check out our curated list of the top construction trade shows, training events and conferences happening in 2026 below.

These events are ideal for contractors, dealers, distributors, and public-sector employees who work in the asphalt, concrete, demolition, recycling, excavation, heavy civil, commercial, industrial and site preparation sectors.

2026 Construction Trade Shows, Events, Trainings and Conferences

World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the annual international tradeshow dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Indoor and outdoor exhibits showcase products and technologies from leading manufacturers and suppliers, demonstrations and competitions allow attendees to get hands-on, and industry experts cover the latest technology, applications and business strategies for every skill level.

Education: January 19 – 22, 2026

Exhibits: January 20 – 22, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center | Las Vegas, NV

Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition

Industry professionals involved in the construction, rehabilitation and management of underground utility pipe infrastructure gather at the annual Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition.

Attendees include a mix of professionals in the sewer, water, wastewater, gas, electric, telecommunications and fiber industries. Conference sessions explore the latest techniques in trenchless, open cut, new construction and pipe rehabilitation. Nearly 200 exhibitors showcase equipment and technologies used to maintain utility piping systems.

Dates: January 27 – 28, 2026

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center | San Antonio, TX

National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo

The National Demolition Association represents over 1,000 companies engaged in various demolition services. The event includes the Live DEMOlition event and the NDA awards banquet.

Dates: February 4 -7, 2026

Location: Phoenix, AZ

National Utility Contractors Association Annual Convention

The National Utility Contractors Association represents the utility construction and excavation industry in the United States. Members are comprised of utility contractors, excavators, suppliers, manufacturers, and other providers in the water, sewer, gas, electric, treatment plant, telecommunications, and excavation industries.

Dates: February 10 – 13, 2026

Location: Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa | Tucson, AZ

NAHB International Builders Show

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show (IBS) is an annual event for professionals in the residential construction industry. With more than 81,000 attendees, it is the largest annual light construction show in the world. Visitors experience new product launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and more.

Dates: February 17 – 19, 2026

Location: Orange County Convention Center | Orlando, FL

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and its state associations represent all segments of the ready mixed concrete industry.

Dates: February 27 – March 2, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, NV

The ARA Show

The American Rental Association’s annual trade show is dedicated to professionals in the equipment and event rental industries, featuring networking events, educational sessions, and a trade show with hundreds of exhibitors.

EventsU: February 28, 2026

Education: March 1, 2026

Exhibits: March 2 – 4, 2026

Location: Orange County Convention Center North-South Building |Orlando, FL

CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America’s largest construction equipment trade show, showcases the latest technologies and innovations in equipment, products and services for the construction, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete industries. Over 2,000 exhibitors are represented with products in asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, hauling, lifting, trucking, underground construction and more. More than 190 education sessions, panel discussions and workshops will be offered.

Dates: March 3 – 7, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center & Festival Grounds | Las Vegas, NV

Note: The Association of Equipment Manufacturers produces both ConExpo-Con/Agg and World of Asphalt. World of Asphalt is not held during ConExpo-Con/Agg show years. The next edition of World of Asphalt and AGG1 will be March 15 – 17, 2027, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ABC Convention 2026

With more than 22,000 members, Associated Builders and Contractors represents all specialties within the U.S. construction industry and is comprised primarily of firms that perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors. This year’s event features National Craft Championships, the Construction Management Competition, the National Excellence in Construction® Awards and the Construction Workforce Awards, plus a slate of keynote speakers, industry insight sessions and more.

Dates: March 18 – 20, 2026

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2025 No-Dig Show

With over 2,000 attendees and 200 exhibiting companies, the NASTT No-Dig Show is the largest trenchless technology conference in the world. Underground infrastructure professionals attend to learn new techniques that will save money and improve infrastructure. The Annual Education Fund Auction held at the event helps support trenchless training, technical course manuals, university student attendance and more. The NASTT awards celebrate innovators, champions, volunteers and emerging leaders in the industry.

Dates: March 29 – April 2, 2026

Location: Palm Springs Convention Center | Palm Springs, CA

Common Ground Alliance (CGA) Conference & Expo

The CGA Conference & Expo is the damage prevention industry's premier event, bringing together stakeholders in underground construction for education sessions, networking events and exhibits. The expo showcases products, solutions and services that support safe digging and infrastructure protection.

Dates: April 27 – 30, 2026

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Construction Financial Management Association Annual Conference

The Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) serves construction financial managers (CFPs) and their service providers. The CFMA Annual Conference offers education sessions, an expo hall full of service providers and various networking opportunities.

Dates: May 30 - June 3, 2026

Location: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge | Phoenix, AZ

Public Works Expo (PWX)

Public Works Expo (PWX) is the annual gathering of public works officials. The event includes education sessions, an equipment exposition and networking opportunities.

Dates: August 30 – September 2, 2026

Location: Houston, TX

Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition (formerly GIE + Expo) connects landscape and hardscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors and manufacturers. The exposition features indoor exhibits, a 30-acre outdoor demonstration area and hundreds of educational opportunities.