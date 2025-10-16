The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.

The latest large-frame compact track loader from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment – the HT38 – made its debut at this year’s Utility Expo, offering a tilt-up cooling system and streamlined maintenance access.

Now available in North America, HD Hyundai touts the HT38 as having high lifting capacity and pushing power and the ability to handle a variety of attachments. It runs on a 115-gross-horsepower Hyundai D34 engine with max torque of 339 pound-feet at 1,400 rpm.

A reversible fan and PowerCore air filter manage debris and lower running temperature, while a tilt-up cooling module allows for easier cleaning of the cooling system, says Julio Vargas, product manager at HD Hyundai North America. In especially dusty conditions, operators can override the programming that controls when the reversible fan automatically runs to clean the cooling system at any time from inside the cab.

The HT38’s rear maintenance access point features a one-door, swing-out design. Hyundai also spread out the three tanks – fuel, hydraulic and DEF – within the machine to lower the chance of fluids being poured into the wrong tanks.

The HT38 has a max operating capacity of 3,807 pounds, though this can be bumped up to almost 4,000 pounds with counterweights. It can lift a 0.8-cubic-yard bucket to a pin height of 10 feet 9 inches and features a tipping load just under 11,000 pounds.

Contractors can choose between bar tracks or block tracks that come in narrow and wide sizes.

The operating weight clocks in at 12,785 pounds, and it comes standard with high flow at 4,000 psi and 40 gallons per minute for more “power hungry” attachments like mulchers and cold planers, says Vargas. Attachment compatibility on the HT38 includes buckets, brooms, grapples, augers, forks, snow blowers and more.

Other standard features include ride control, creep control, hydraulic quick coupler, return-to-dig, lift-arm float and auto-self-leveling. The HT38 comes with a three-year, 3,000-hour warranty.

The updated, one-piece cab provides heat and air conditioning through eight vents, as well as a heated air-ride seat, Bluetooth connectivity and an 8-inch touch display.

Only two features on the HT38 don’t come standard: cameras that provide a 270-degree view around the machine from the in-cab monitor and counterweights.

Quick Specs for Hyundai HT38