HD Hyundai Debuts Its Largest Compact Track Loader: the HT38

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 16, 2025
The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
Equipment World

The latest large-frame compact track loader from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment – the HT38 – made its debut at this year’s Utility Expo, offering a tilt-up cooling system and streamlined maintenance access.

Now available in North America, HD Hyundai touts the HT38 as having high lifting capacity and pushing power and the ability to handle a variety of attachments. It runs on a 115-gross-horsepower Hyundai D34 engine with max torque of 339 pound-feet at 1,400 rpm. 

A reversible fan and PowerCore air filter manage debris and lower running temperature, while a tilt-up cooling module allows for easier cleaning of the cooling system, says Julio Vargas, product manager at HD Hyundai North America. In especially dusty conditions, operators can override the programming that controls when the reversible fan automatically runs to clean the cooling system at any time from inside the cab.

Hyundai Ht38 MaintenanceEquipment World

The HT38’s rear maintenance access point features a one-door, swing-out design. Hyundai also spread out the three tanks – fuel, hydraulic and DEF – within the machine to lower the chance of fluids being poured into the wrong tanks.

The HT38 has a max operating capacity of 3,807 pounds, though this can be bumped up to almost 4,000 pounds with counterweights. It can lift a 0.8-cubic-yard bucket to a pin height of 10 feet 9 inches and features a tipping load just under 11,000 pounds.

Contractors can choose between bar tracks or block tracks that come in narrow and wide sizes.

The operating weight clocks in at 12,785 pounds, and it comes standard with high flow at 4,000 psi and 40 gallons per minute for more “power hungry” attachments like mulchers and cold planers, says Vargas. Attachment compatibility on the HT38 includes buckets, brooms, grapples, augers, forks, snow blowers and more.

Other standard features include ride control, creep control, hydraulic quick coupler, return-to-dig, lift-arm float and auto-self-leveling. The HT38 comes with a three-year, 3,000-hour warranty.

Hyundai Ht38 CabEquipment World

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Presented by Shell
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The updated, one-piece cab provides heat and air conditioning through eight vents, as well as a heated air-ride seat, Bluetooth connectivity and an 8-inch touch display.

Only two features on the HT38 don’t come standard: cameras that provide a 270-degree view around the machine from the in-cab monitor and counterweights.

Quick Specs for Hyundai HT38

  • Engine: 115-horsepower Hyundai D34
  • Operating weight: 12,785 pounds
  • Max operating capacity: 3,807 pounds
  • Bucket breakout force: 6,650 pound-force
  • Lift arm breakout force: 6,760 pound-force
  • Height: 7 feet
  • Length: 13.8 feet
Related Stories
Manitou New Large Frame Machines 2
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Manitou's New Bigger, Stronger, Smarter Skid Steers, CTLs
Compact Guide Cover
Compact equipment
2025 Compact Construction Equipment Guide
Gehl
Skid Steer Loaders
Gehl Unveils New Skid Steers & CTLs with Vertical-Lift Arms, Load-Sensing Hydraulics
Tlr113 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
Closer Look: Takeuchi's First EH-Controlled Compact Track Loader
Top Stories
The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
HD Hyundai Debuts Its Largest Compact Track Loader: the HT38
The new 12,785-pound CTL gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
The Link-Belt 145 X4S can be fitted with either an 8-foot or nearly 10-foot boom arm.
Excavators
Link-Belt Unveils Smallest X4S Excavator with Improved Engine, Hydraulics
Cat 303 Mini M20210601 180b6 91b45
Compact Excavators
Cat 303.5 CR Mini Excavator Gets Speed and Productivity Boost
John Deere's new 2026 Gator GX Crew Electric has fold-down rear seats for additional cargo space.
Compact equipment
Deere Goes All-Electric with New 2-Seater and 4-Seater GX Gator UTVs
Attendees at Utility Expo 2025 try the new 26 P-Tier (foreground) and 17 P-Tier (background) compact excavators.
Compact Excavators
Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators with More Power, Versatility
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All