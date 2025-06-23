If you want a compact track loader that matches the one Case CE custom-designed for Metallica frontman James Hetfield, you’re going to have to move fast.

Only 25 “Heavy Metal” Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loaders are being released to qualified buyers on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Heavy Metal CTL features a custom wrap package modeled after one of Hetfield’s famous guitars over the gray base paint. Exterior decals and badging on the sides and back include a font similar to Metallica’s logo and a skull with wings inspired by one of Hetfield’s tattoos. On the rear grille, a Hetfield decal is overlaid on a laser-cut steel nameplate secured with anti-tamper fasteners. The cab gets a guitar-shaped, sequentially numbered serial badge and a Hetfield/Case decal on the seat.

“The Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loader is a showcase machine that’s outfitted to be as distinctive as James Hetfield’s legendary voice,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. “And, just like his unique ability to bring both force and finesse to every riff, this special edition CTL brings power and precision to the jobsite – in signature fashion – so operators can be more productive and crews can be more competitive.”

Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B

The radial-lift TV450B offers a 90-horsepower engine, 4,500-pound rated operating capacity and low ground pressure, allowing operators to lift heavy loads while minimizing damage to existing turf.

High-flow hydraulics can power attachments such as cold planers, mulching heads and stump grinders.

The spacious cab has switchable two-speed electric-hydraulic controls, an LCD display, an air ride ventilated cloth seat, HVAC system and large windows.

Additionally, the special-edition model comes equipped Case EZ Trac, a rigid-mounted undercarriage with rollers on pivoting maintenance-free bogies. The bogie system increases track contact with the ground and reduces stretching, which extends track life, Case says.

Customers interested in purchasing the limited-edition compact track loader can submit a request by visiting www.CaseCE.com/Hetfield.

Exclusive merchandise is also available through the Case online store at www.CaseCE.com/HetfieldMerch. A diecast version of the Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loader will be available in fall.

Fans can enter to win the exclusive Hetfield-inspired Case merchandise, including a special hat, by submitting a photo of themselves striking their best heavy metal pose. One grand prize winner will receive a full merchandise package. Visit www.CaseCE.com/ShowUsYourMetal to enter.