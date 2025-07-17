The Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle is the creation of Florida Caterpillar dealer Ring Power, and for the past decade, it has been helping law enforcement agencies capture criminals, asssist emergency rescues, even move cars blocking snow-covered roads.

During a standoff at a Burger King in Houston on July 14, news crews reported seeing “The Rook.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a burglary at the restaurant where two masked men were reportedly inside. One man was arrested, but another thought to be still inside got away.

During the standoff, the Sheriff's Office deployed a specially equipped, modified Caterpillar compact track loader to use as protection.

The Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle is the creation of Florida Caterpillar dealer Ring Power, and for the past decade, it has been helping law enforcement agencies capture criminals, assist emergency rescues, even move cars blocking snow-covered roads.

(To watch The Rook in action at a standoff in Florida, check out the video at the end of this article.)

What is The Rook?

Ring Power video screenshot The Rook is custom designed and fabricated by Ring Power Corporation. It is built upon a Cat CTL chassis and equipped with bullet-proof glass and armor.

It has a 98-horsepower engine and weighs 14,030 pounds.

“Unlike traditional armored vehicles,” says a company brochure, “The Rook is capable of being used in tight areas both inside and outside of public buildings to transport personnel or equipment and for surveillance.”

Ring Power video of The Rook shows it crashing through buildings with armed SWAT teams onboard behind the machine’s armored barrier. The Rook can be equipped with a variety of attachments provided by Ring Power for keeping officers safe and performing duties during emergency incidents:

Armored Deployment Platform – can hold up to four officers and includes two locking gunports, six sliding gun ports, bullet-proof glass sight ports, and wireless video cameras attached to the front of the platform with video feed to the equipment operator. The platform’s rear ladder system provides reach for entry up to the third floor of a building. It can also enable a bomb squad to get closer to a suspicious device. It can go where other vehicles can’t, such as in schools, malls, large crowds. “The platform can be detached and used as a fortified position with room for an additional three officers as opposed to hand-carried ballistic shields,” the company says. “Additional uses include hostage rescue, suspicious package removal, bus assaults and delivering hostage negotiation supplies, all while behind Level IV armor.”

The Rook in Action

Though Harris County Sheriff’s Office Rook didn’t see much action in the July 14 standoff, it did come in handy in August 2023 in capturing a fugitive wanted for shooting and wounding four law enforcement officers in two separate incidents.

Rooks from the Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police Department tore apart a house in the Humble area to capture the fugitive, according to ABC13.com.

In the video below from Ring Power, The Rook is seen during a SWAT call in Lake City, Florida:

And for less dramatic action, the rook was also used by New York State Police in 2022 to clear away cars so snowplows could come through: