Case Construction Equipment has taken its CX60D mini excavator platform and reimagined it — adding a larger footprint, bigger undercarriage and a longer arm — to create the all-new CX70E.

The excavator, which Case classifies as a "midi" size, delivers greater stability, lifting capacity, dig depth and reach, thanks to the heavier 16,072-pound operating weight and wider 6-foot 11-inch undercarriage. Its zero tailswing design enhances maneuverability in urban construction sites and alongside roads and structures.

The CX70E runs on a 60-horsepower engine with enough power and hydraulic flow for digging, grading and material handling. Three auxiliary hydraulic circuits support standard and high-flow attachments such as hydraulic hammers, rippers, thumbs, mulchers, augers and tiltrotators. The model on display at ConExpo 2026 was equipped with a CNH Hydraulic Quick Coupler, 24-inch Digging/Trenching Bucket and Hydraulic Thumb.

Buyers can select from three track options — full rubber, steel or steel with rubber pads — to match the terrain and task.

A load-sensing, flow-sharing hydraulic system with electro-hydraulic proportional controls allows. This gives operators the fine control they need for trenching, grading and craning, while reducing effort and minimizing corrections, the company says.

Dealer-installed machine control, from 2D depth and slope guidance to full 3D grade control, are available.

Equipment World Case decked out the premium cab with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, automatic climate control and a standard heated air-suspension seat. It also includes automatic two-speed travel and a reversible programmable cooling fan for better operating efficiency.

To simplify daily checks and routine maintenance, the tilting cab offers access to hydraulic components, along with wide compartments, swing-out rear and side panels, and ground-level service checkpoints.

Case notes that the CX70E shares several other commonalities with the CX60D — including the engine, zero-tail layout, auxiliary circuits and a standard quick coupler circuit — while providing increased digging depth and dump height. “The CX70E makes it easy for mixed fleet customers to standardize everything from training to attachments to service practices,” the company says.

Equipment World

Horsepower: 59.4 hp

Engine: Kubota V2607-CT

Operating Weight: 16,072 lbs.

Travel Speed: 1.3 mph (1 st ) / 2.6 mph (2 nd )

) / 2.6 mph (2 ) Max. Rated Flow Total: 37 + 7.3 gpm

Max. System Pressure: 4,061 psi

Tail Swing Radius (Standard Counterweight): 3 ft 5 in

Max. Dig Radius: 22 ft 1 in

Max. Dig Depth: 160.2 in

Dump Height: 175.2 in

Overall Reach Height: 20 ft 10 in

Arm Digging Force: 6,519 lbf

Bucket Digging Force: 10,903 lbf

*Performance specs listed for 5’ 9” standard arm. 6’ 11” long arm also available.