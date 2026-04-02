Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

Wacker Neuson Debuts New ET40 Mini Excavator with Updated Cab, Improved Visibility

The 4-metric-ton compact excavator gets a redesigned cab, four-position door, keyless start, among other features.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 2, 2026
Updated Apr 3, 2026
Wacker Neuson's all-new ET40 is produced at the company's Wisconsin plant.
Wacker Neuson's all-new ET40 is produced at the company's Wisconsin plant.
Equipment World

Wacker Neuson kicked off ConExpo by launching a new mini excavator: the 4-metric-ton ET40.

The compact excavator gets a redesigned cab featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display with customizable settings, keyless start and ergonomic layout to reduce fatigue. 

Et40 ControlsEquipment World

Coming in with an operating weight of 8,907 pounds, the ET40 delivers 39.6 net horsepower with its Yanmar 3TNV86CT diesel engine. Operators will be working with 7,980 pounds in breakout force and a maximum digging depth with the long stick of 11.2 feet.

The ET40 and other excavators in Wacker Neuson’s next-generation lineup feature a four-position door, which allows operators to not only slide open the top and bottom of the windshield but slide the entire piece up to the ceiling of the cab for a completely open view.

The ET40 can be configured with options such as coupler packages, auxiliary hydraulics and hydraulic thumb packages. A dozer blade with float function comes standard.

The ET40, which is made at Wacker Neuson’s plant in Menominee Falls, Wisconsin, is set to launch this year.

Redesigned Compartments, Boom Hose Layout

John Dotto, product application training specialist at Wacker Neuson, says the ET40 caters to landscapers, utility contractors, municipalities and fits well in the rental industry.

Et40 EngineEquipment World

“[The ET40] is for somebody who's got equipment to haul a machine this size, and they're looking for a little bit more productivity than you can get in the three-and-a-half-ton machine,” he says.

One change operators will notice on the ET40 is the boom swivel and auxiliary hydraulic controls have been moved from the floor into the joysticks. Operators will also find an electronic over hydraulic dozer blade joystick, for which flow rates can be adjusted through the touchscreen.

Dotto highlights the ET40’s improved visibility and safety made possible by redesigned hose layouts on the boom.

Et40 HosesEquipment World

“You want to make sure you have no obstructions to that front right corner of the machine, so you don't lose your place on a jobsite,” he says. “It's all about cleanliness of the routing of the hoses. We make sure that we keep things as much as we can inside the sidewall structure of the boom, so that we don't have snag points outside.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The ET40 has easy access points for daily maintenance, including a redesigned fluid fill and check compartment that previously began with Wacker Neuson’s 2.5-ton compact excavators.

Et40 Fluid CompartmentEquipment World

“You’ve got one compartment here in which you can get to your diesel, fill your hydraulic, fill your engine coolant and fill washer fluid,” he says. “You've got your main battery disconnect here as well, and then your hydraulic sight glass is at the side. From a fluid standpoint, everything's under this one compartment, which is lockable.”

Contractors can opt for a straight or angle blade on the ET40, which also comes standard with an integrated rear camera. Thumb options are also available.

EZ35 Teased

Mentioned in press materials but not present at ConExpo 2026 is Wacker Neuson’s minimal-tailswing EZ35 compact excavator. 

This upcoming 3-metric-ton excavator will offer much of the ET40’s new features including a redesigned cab with a new touchscreen, four-position door and redesigned boom hose layout.

Both the ET40 and EZ35 have been built on the same platform, allowing them to share the same components, operating systems and interfaces, which also simplifies operator training and long-term fleet ownership, the company says.

While the ET40 is nearing production, the EZ35 is set to launch later in 2026.

Wacker Neuson ET40 Excavator Preliminary Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar 3TNV86CT
  • Gross power: 43.4 horsepower
  • Net power: 39.6 horsepower
  • Operating pressure working hydraulics: 3,771 psi
  • Hydraulic flow (AUX I / AUX II): 18.5 gpm / 10.6 gpm
  • Breakout force: 7,980 pound-force
  • Arm force (short dipper): 5,080 pound-force
  • Max digging depth (long dipper): 11.2 feet
  • Operating weight: 8,907 pounds
Related Stories
JCB's new 25Z-1 mini excavator gets zero tail swing
Compact Excavators
JCB Launches New 25Z-1 Zero-Tailswing Mini Excavator in U.S.
Image00007
Compact Excavators
Cat Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator Yet, the 1-Ton 301 CR
The Kioti MX 350AE, seen here, offers a longer arm than its sister, the MX 350A.
Compact Excavators
Kioti's Surprise: Its First-Ever Mini Excavators Unveiled at ConExpo
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Partner Insights
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Hitachi ZW140-7 wheel loader equipped with a Steelwrist SQL50 automatic quick coupler and a snowblower attachment.
Wheel Loaders
Hitachi Releases New Midsize ZW120-7 and ZW140-7 Wheel Loaders
The next-gen models get new cabs, productivity-enhancing tech and ConSite telematics, among other features to improve efficiency and safety.
Wacker Neuson's all-new ET40 is produced at the company's Wisconsin plant.
Compact Excavators
Wacker Neuson Debuts New ET40 Mini Excavator with Updated Cab, Improved Visibility
Kubota Svl753 Ctl b Wdj0n1 Zfy
Market Pulse
The Best-Selling Construction Equipment of 2025
Bobcat Iron Insider Thumb
Technology
Iron Insider: What Bobcat’s RogueX3 Tells Us About the Future of Technology ROI
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Featured Sponsor
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All