JCB's new 25Z-1 mini excavator gets zero tail swing

JCB’s new 2.5-metric-ton 25Z-1 mini excavator is light enough to be towed behind a half-ton pickup truck and has zero tail swing for working in tight spots.

The next-generation model runs on a 24.7-horsepower Kohler diesel engine that JCB says reduces fuel consumption by 5% over previous models and does not require diesel exhaust fluid or diesel particulate filter to meet Tier 4 Final emission requirements.

Auto-stop and -idle turn off the engine when controls are inactive to save fuel. The excavator also gets load-sensing hydraulics to adjust power to use. With Auto Kickdown, track motors adapt to changes in terrain for more tractive effort when needed or for higher speed when traveling.

The cab gets an adjustable suspension seat. The windows are made of flat glass to reduce replacement costs if they get damaged. The cab door sits within the counterweight length when folded back for maintenance to prevent damage.

Other standard features on the 25Z-1 include:

Follow-Me-Home work lights — By pressing a button, the outside lights will remain on for a period set by the operator.

2GO System — Prevents accidental hydraulic operation by requiring the operator to lower the left-hand safety level and press the “2GO” button to activate controls.

New display screen — highlights any issues before operation begins and communicates essential diagnostics.

Key or pinpad immobilizer — prevents unauthorized use of the excavator.

Hydraulic quick hitch for attachment changes.

Two-way dozer blade.

Rubber tracks.

Color-coded hydraulic hoses routed through the boom to protect from potential damage.

500-hour greasing intervals — due to graphite-impregnated bronze brushes.

Robot-welded boom and dipper — made from high tensile strength steel with internal baffle plates for increased strength-to-weight ratio.

100% pressed-steel panels.

Nine ergonomically located tie-down points for safer, easier towing.

Wide-opening steel hood and external filler for easy fueling and daily checks.

Bolt-on grab handles.

Options for the 25Z-1 include:

High- and low-flow hydraulic hoses available for an array of hydraulic attachments.

Optional bolt-on counterweight for increased stability and lift capacity.

Optional dig-end ram guards to prevent accidental damage during operation.

Air conditioning.

JCB 25Z-1 Mini Excavator Specs