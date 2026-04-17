Case Construction Equipment’s smallest dozers will be the first to receive its N Series treatment, featuring upgrades to performance management, cab visibility and operator experience.

The next-generation 650N, 750N and 850N will launch later this year, replacing the 650M, 750M and 850M in Case’s lineup.

“We've maintained our pushing power and productivity, which helps our contractor make the money, but we've also now given you that comfortable office space to work during the day,” said Case CE Product Manager Jeremy Dulak.

Visibility Enhancements

Starting with the outside of the machine, Case made numerous improvements to visibility:

The exhaust stack has been moved to the right, in line with B-post of the cab.

The air intake has been relocated underneath the hood.

Sweeps have been redesigned to be invisible in the A and B posts.

A new rear flat panel and new tanks reduce bulk on the rear.

Operator-Focused Cab Comforts

Inside the cab, operators will find an all-new operator station, complete with a new touchscreen display and encoder navigation, new keypads and keyless ignition. “Anything you want to change, you can do it two ways, through the encoder or the display, to give you that option,” says Dulak.

Operators can customize machine responses for shuttle, steering and blade control, as well as travel speed and rev speed differential. Dulak notes that multiple features have been built into display to allow operators to change the response of the dozer in just a couple of clicks. “We’ve isolated all motions and made it quickly, easily customizable depending on your job task,” he says. Operators can also program and save their preferred settings.

The N Series further advances the speed control introduced on the M Series with new customization settings. A skip-shift option allows operators to select the primary speeds they would like to operate at and jump over the speeds in between. “You can choose what speeds to run at, narrow it down to three speeds or four speeds and basically skip to those speeds. You don't have to go through 10 speeds or 15 speeds to go to those speeds, so that is a big improvement,” he says.

A rearview camera and ripper up/down notification is also viewable on the display for added safety and reduced operator fatigue.

Ergonomic seat-mounted controls and heated and ventilated seating options provide more operator comfort. Other enhancements also include new sliding windows, four additional air vents, an improved pedal, multiple USB/USB-C ports and lockable storage.

Equipment World

Case opted to keep the same power units on the machines, with Dulak saying, “We’ve maintained our pushing power and productivity that we’re known for in our M Series.”

Case also designed its N Series models for efficiency and fuel savings with Eco Mode for fine grading and auto-idle shutdown.

The 650N has been upgraded to electro-hydraulic blade control, standardizing controls across the company’s entire dozer product line.

Integrated machine control with factory options for universal or Case 2D/3D machine control and guidance positioning hardware and software can help crews further improve precision and productivity.

The 850M on display at ConExpo 2026 featured the Case Application Platform, with Case’s own designed GNSS receivers and hardware. Case CE parent company CNH acquired Hemisphere GNSS, a manufacturer of satellite positioning technology, in 2023 and is integrating its proprietary technology in select next-generation machines.

Maintenance and Serviceability

For operating efficiency, the 750N and 850N feature a hydraulic reversing fan to keep the engine compartment cool and prevent debris buildup. “It allows the operator to keep working when he’s in debris. You can automate that reversing fan, set it and customize it,” says Dulak.

Several components including the drive motors, the alternator and pumps, have been upgraded for improved performance.

Additional sensor increase diagnostic capabilities. The dozers also feature Case SiteWatch, including two-way communication with remote update capability to meet a variety of fleet and worksite needs.

The swinging component access doors are now lockable to prevent tampering.

Case CE also offers three large dozer models: the 138-horsepower 1150M, the 164-horsepower 1650M and the 232-horsepower 2050M.