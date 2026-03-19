Kioti's Surprise: Its First-Ever Mini Excavators Unveiled at ConExpo

The new MX 350A, MX 350AE and MX570A range from 23 to 48 horsepower, 8,500 to 9,100 pounds and get loads of standard features.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 19, 2026
The Kioti MX 350AE, seen here, offers a longer arm than its sister, the MX 350A.
The Kioti MX 350AE, seen here, offers a longer arm than its sister, the MX 350A.
Equipment World

Kioti surprised attendees at this year’s ConExpo by dropping the curtain — literally — on three of its first-ever mini excavators.

A crowd gathered on Day 1 of the show as Kioti unveiled its new MX 350A, MX 350AE and MX570 mini excavators, previously hidden behind a ceiling-to-floor black shroud at its booth.

Set to launch this spring, the MX series has been on the company’s list for a while, following its entry into the compact track loader and skid steer markets in 2023, says Joel Hicks, product development manager at Kioti Tractor.

“As we listen to our dealers and our customers, we bring these nice, compact units with all these premium features to the market so that customers have that one-stop shopping center where they can not only buy tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles, but now they have a nice premium line of compact construction equipment.”

The MX series, according to Hicks, is ideal for construction contractors, landscapers, hobbyists with acreage and farmers.

Kioti is entering a crowded market. Mini excavators are the second-highest selling product category, according to Fusable's EDA equipment finance data, with more than 33,000 new financed units sold in 2025. 

The MX 350A: A Simple Package

Coming in at 23 horsepower and an operating weight of 8,501 pounds, the MX350A represents the smallest of the three excavators. 

Standard features include an angle blade, 24-inch bucket, mechanical quick coupler, hydraulic thumb, work lights and guards for the lift cylinder and boom cylinder.

Kioti Mx Angle BladeEquipment World

Inside the cab, operators will find Bluetooth radio, air conditioning and a monitor for adjusting operational and flow controls.

Hicks emphasizes simplicity as a key selling point when contractors are deciding among brands.

Kioti Mx 370 SeatEquipment World

“You have a lot of machine here that makes it a very simple package for the customers,” he says. “They see exactly what they're going to be able to purchase all in one unit. They don't have to worry about what options do they need to add to it.”

Controls in the Kioti MX 370AControls in the Kioti MX 370AEquipment World

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Operators will get a max digging height of 15.5 feet, a max digging depth of 10.1 feet and arm digging force of 4,946 pounds.

Kioti's MX 350A at ConExpo 2026Kioti's MX 350A at ConExpo 2026Equipment World

One of the decisions contractors will have to make when buying the MX 350A, however, is when considering its twin sister, the MX350AE. It offers a 15-inch longer arm, enabling greater max digging height and depth but at the expense of a reduced max digging force.

The MX 570A: More Power, More Premium

For those looking for more power, Kioti’s MX 570A offers 48 horsepower and a 9,105 pounds operating weight. 

Max digging height jumps to 18.7 feet, max digging depth is 11.5 feet, and operators will have 6,744 pounds of arm digging force.

Hicks highlights the more premium features on the MX 570A compared to the 370s, particularly in the cab.

Controls in the Kioti MX 570AControls in the Kioti MX 570AEquipment World

“The 570 has a pneumatic seat, where the other two models just have a standard suspension seat,” he says. “Everything is incorporated through the monitor, so you have a keyless start, and then all your functions like radio, Bluetooth, HVAC, everything runs through the monitor. 

"You also have a nice back-lit switch pad on the righthand side that gives some quick steps to get you to places in the monitor to change your air conditioner controls and similar things.”

Upgraded seat in the Kioti MX 570AUpgraded seat in the Kioti MX 570AEquipment World

Work lights come standard on the 570A, as well as a sliding front window to improve access and visibility out the front.

Each of Kioti’s new MX series excavators also feature a small button over the fuel-fill point to illuminate the screen while the machine is off and display its current fuel level. Each MX mini excavator is built with load-sensing, variable piston pumps for improved hydraulic flow.

Kioti Mx Series AccessEquipment World

All three machines allow easy access to an operator’s daily check points, says Hicks.

“You've got good access to your oil dipstick for the engine fuel filter, your field ports, your air cleaners,” he says. “And then when you step to the righthand side of the machine, your radiator, your coolant reservoir, washer tanks, and last but not least, your large hydraulic reservoir [is here] with a convenient sight glass.”

Kioti Mx Series Access 2Equipment World

Kioti MX350A Mini Excavator Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar 3TNV88F
  • Gross power: 23.2 horsepower
  • Fuel tank capacity: 14.5 gallons
  • Operating weight: 8,510 pounds
  • Length: 15.9 feet
  • Minimum ground clearance: 10 inches
  • Crawler/track length: 6.11 feet
  • Pump capacity (max flow rate): 26.2 gallons per minute
  • Hydraulic flow (AUX1/AUX2): 15.9 gallons per minute/7.9 gallons per minute
  • Max digging height: 15.5 feet
  • Max digging depth: 10.1 feet
  • Arm digging force: 4,946 pound-force
  • Rated lift capacity (over blade): 2,315.5 pounds
  • Rated lift capacity (over side): 1,798.5 pounds

Kioti MX350AE Mini Excavator Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar 3TNV88F
  • Gross power: 23.2 horsepower
  • Fuel tank capacity: 14.5 gallons
  • Operating weight: 9,105 pounds
  • Length: 15.1 feet
  • Minimum ground clearance: 10 inches
  • Crawler/track length: 6.11 feet
  • Pump capacity (max flow rate): 26.2 gallons per minute
  • Hydraulic flow (AUX1/AUX2): 15.9 gallons per minute/7.9 gallons per minute
  • Max digging height: 15.11 feet
  • Max digging depth: 11.3 feet
  • Arm digging force: 4,002 pound-force
  • Rated lift capacity (over blade): 2,540.3 pounds
  • Rated lift capacity (over side): 1,978.3 pounds

Kioti MX570A Mini Excavator Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar 4TNV86CT
  • Gross power: 48 horsepower
  • Fuel tank capacity: 16.6 gallons
  • Operating weight: 13,076 pounds
  • Length: 18.6 feet
  • Minimum ground clearance: 11.7 inches
  • Crawler/track length: 8.3 feet
  • Pump capacity (max flow rate): 40 gallons per minute
  • Hydraulic flow (AUX1/AUX2): 26.4 gallons per minute/10 gallons per minute
  • Max digging height: 18.7 feet
  • Max digging depth: 11.5 feet
  • Arm digging force: 6,744 pound-force
  • Rated lift capacity (over blade): 7,193.9 pounds
  • Rated lift capacity (over side): 4,945.8 pounds
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