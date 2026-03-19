The Kioti MX 350AE, seen here, offers a longer arm than its sister, the MX 350A.

Kioti surprised attendees at this year’s ConExpo by dropping the curtain — literally — on three of its first-ever mini excavators.

A crowd gathered on Day 1 of the show as Kioti unveiled its new MX 350A, MX 350AE and MX570 mini excavators, previously hidden behind a ceiling-to-floor black shroud at its booth.

Set to launch this spring, the MX series has been on the company’s list for a while, following its entry into the compact track loader and skid steer markets in 2023, says Joel Hicks, product development manager at Kioti Tractor.

“As we listen to our dealers and our customers, we bring these nice, compact units with all these premium features to the market so that customers have that one-stop shopping center where they can not only buy tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles, but now they have a nice premium line of compact construction equipment.”

The MX series, according to Hicks, is ideal for construction contractors, landscapers, hobbyists with acreage and farmers.

Kioti is entering a crowded market. Mini excavators are the second-highest selling product category, according to Fusable's EDA equipment finance data, with more than 33,000 new financed units sold in 2025.

The MX 350A: A Simple Package

Coming in at 23 horsepower and an operating weight of 8,501 pounds, the MX350A represents the smallest of the three excavators.

Standard features include an angle blade, 24-inch bucket, mechanical quick coupler, hydraulic thumb, work lights and guards for the lift cylinder and boom cylinder.

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Inside the cab, operators will find Bluetooth radio, air conditioning and a monitor for adjusting operational and flow controls.

Hicks emphasizes simplicity as a key selling point when contractors are deciding among brands.

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“You have a lot of machine here that makes it a very simple package for the customers,” he says. “They see exactly what they're going to be able to purchase all in one unit. They don't have to worry about what options do they need to add to it.”

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Operators will get a max digging height of 15.5 feet, a max digging depth of 10.1 feet and arm digging force of 4,946 pounds.

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One of the decisions contractors will have to make when buying the MX 350A, however, is when considering its twin sister, the MX350AE. It offers a 15-inch longer arm, enabling greater max digging height and depth but at the expense of a reduced max digging force.

The MX 570A: More Power, More Premium

For those looking for more power, Kioti’s MX 570A offers 48 horsepower and a 9,105 pounds operating weight.

Max digging height jumps to 18.7 feet, max digging depth is 11.5 feet, and operators will have 6,744 pounds of arm digging force.

Hicks highlights the more premium features on the MX 570A compared to the 370s, particularly in the cab.

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“The 570 has a pneumatic seat, where the other two models just have a standard suspension seat,” he says. “Everything is incorporated through the monitor, so you have a keyless start, and then all your functions like radio, Bluetooth, HVAC, everything runs through the monitor.

"You also have a nice back-lit switch pad on the righthand side that gives some quick steps to get you to places in the monitor to change your air conditioner controls and similar things.”

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Work lights come standard on the 570A, as well as a sliding front window to improve access and visibility out the front.

Each of Kioti’s new MX series excavators also feature a small button over the fuel-fill point to illuminate the screen while the machine is off and display its current fuel level. Each MX mini excavator is built with load-sensing, variable piston pumps for improved hydraulic flow.

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All three machines allow easy access to an operator’s daily check points, says Hicks.

“You've got good access to your oil dipstick for the engine fuel filter, your field ports, your air cleaners,” he says. “And then when you step to the righthand side of the machine, your radiator, your coolant reservoir, washer tanks, and last but not least, your large hydraulic reservoir [is here] with a convenient sight glass.”

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Kioti MX350A Mini Excavator Specs

Engine: Yanmar 3TNV88F

Gross power: 23.2 horsepower

Fuel tank capacity: 14.5 gallons

Operating weight: 8,510 pounds

Length: 15.9 feet

Minimum ground clearance: 10 inches

Crawler/track length: 6.11 feet

Pump capacity (max flow rate): 26.2 gallons per minute

Hydraulic flow (AUX1/AUX2): 15.9 gallons per minute/7.9 gallons per minute

Max digging height: 15.5 feet

Max digging depth: 10.1 feet

Arm digging force: 4,946 pound-force

Rated lift capacity (over blade): 2,315.5 pounds

Rated lift capacity (over side): 1,798.5 pounds

Kioti MX350AE Mini Excavator Specs

Engine: Yanmar 3TNV88F

Gross power: 23.2 horsepower

Fuel tank capacity: 14.5 gallons

Operating weight: 9,105 pounds

Length: 15.1 feet

Minimum ground clearance: 10 inches

Crawler/track length: 6.11 feet

Pump capacity (max flow rate): 26.2 gallons per minute

Hydraulic flow (AUX1/AUX2): 15.9 gallons per minute/7.9 gallons per minute

Max digging height: 15.11 feet

Max digging depth: 11.3 feet

Arm digging force: 4,002 pound-force

Rated lift capacity (over blade): 2,540.3 pounds

Rated lift capacity (over side): 1,978.3 pounds

Kioti MX570A Mini Excavator Specs