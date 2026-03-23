Caterpillar rolled out its smallest mini excavator yet at ConExpo 2026: the 1-ton 301 CR.

The new model replaces the 300.9D in Cat’s mini excavator lineup, touting zero tail swing, a retractable undercarriage with a total machine width of 29 inches, a foldable blade and folding ROPS. It is ideal for utility work, landscaping, demolition and trenching jobs, the company says.

“It is really designed for our customers who need compact dimensions without sacrificing on reliability, performance or ease of operation,” said Bahar Ozturk, commercial product manager for mini excavators at Caterpillar, “… customers who would like to pass through a gate or an arch to get into their backyard or garden, or it can fit into an elevator to go into interior building applications.”

The 301 CR shares the same 15.7-horsepower Cat C1.1 engine platform with multiple other Cat compact models for familiarity and ease of service. The seat on the mini excavator lifts to access the engine compartment.

Equipment World The tracks can expand to up to 44 inches for stability during digging. The mini excavator has a 71.7-inch dig depth and a 124-inch maximum reach.

The 1-ton platform offers several new features, including seat-mounted pilot controls, a reclining seat with adjustable armrests, higher 2.2 mph travel speeds with two speeds, folding ROPS, first and second auxiliary hydraulic options, a new gauge cluster and improved stability.

Equipment World “We tried to keep the design of this product really simple,” says Ozturk. “It has a fairly simple gauge instead of a complex monitor, just showing fuel level, oil temperature and machine hours.”

A seatbelt reminder has been added for safety. The foot pedals can serve as a footrest or as the auxiliary control and boom swing functions.

Cat ProductLink will provide machine hours for rental applications. Cat is also looking to include GPS positioning and remote engine start for the 301 CR upon launch.

Equipment World

Due to its 2,900-pound weight, the 301 CR is easy to transport, especially for small contractors looking to tackle a variety of jobs with one machine, Cat says.

To increase the 301 CR’s versatility, Caterpillar also launched a manual coupler and a new A13 auger. The 13-Newton-meter (9.6 foot-pounds) auger is designed to be 30% lighter but with up to 30% more torque and power than its predecessor.

These items pair with an existing B1 hammer and Caterpillar’s range of trenching and cleanup buckets. The B1 hammer comes with a front guard for safety during demolition applications.

Equipment World

The 301 CR is Cat-engineered, designed and built. It is slated for commercial availability in early 2027.

“This 301 CR brings our excavator DNA to a smaller footprint while helping customers solve the needs of working efficiently and confidently in confined spaces or jobsites,” Ozturk said.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here .

Cat 301 CR Micro Mini Excavator Specs