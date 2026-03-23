Cat Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator Yet, the 1-Ton 301 CR

The micro digger touts zero tail swing, retractable undercarriage from 44 to 29 inches, a foldable blade and folding ROPS.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 23, 2026
Image00007
Equipment World

Caterpillar rolled out its smallest mini excavator yet at ConExpo 2026: the 1-ton 301 CR.

The new model replaces the 300.9D in Cat’s mini excavator lineup, touting zero tail swing, a retractable undercarriage with a total machine width of 29 inches, a foldable blade and folding ROPS. It is ideal for utility work, landscaping, demolition and trenching jobs, the company says.

“It is really designed for our customers who need compact dimensions without sacrificing on reliability, performance or ease of operation,” said Bahar Ozturk, commercial product manager for mini excavators at Caterpillar, “… customers who would like to pass through a gate or an arch to get into their backyard or garden, or it can fit into an elevator to go into interior building applications.”

The 301 CR shares the same 15.7-horsepower Cat C1.1 engine platform with multiple other Cat compact models for familiarity and ease of service. The seat on the mini excavator lifts to access the engine compartment.

The undercarriage can be retracted to 29 inches or expanded to 44 inches.The undercarriage can be retracted to 29 inches or expanded to 44 inches.Equipment WorldThe tracks can expand to up to 44 inches for stability during digging. The mini excavator has a 71.7-inch dig depth and a 124-inch maximum reach.

The 1-ton platform offers several new features, including seat-mounted pilot controls, a reclining seat with adjustable armrests, higher 2.2 mph travel speeds with two speeds, folding ROPS, first and second auxiliary hydraulic options, a new gauge cluster and improved stability.

Image00005Equipment World“We tried to keep the design of this product really simple,” says Ozturk. “It has a fairly simple gauge instead of a complex monitor, just showing fuel level, oil temperature and machine hours.”

A seatbelt reminder has been added for safety. The foot pedals can serve as a footrest or as the auxiliary control and boom swing functions.

Cat ProductLink will provide machine hours for rental applications. Cat is also looking to include GPS positioning and remote engine start for the 301 CR upon launch.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs

Image00004Equipment WorldNew Manual Coupler and Auger Attachments

Due to its 2,900-pound weight, the 301 CR is easy to transport, especially for small contractors looking to tackle a variety of jobs with one machine, Cat says.

To increase the 301 CR’s versatility, Caterpillar also launched a manual coupler and a new A13 auger. The 13-Newton-meter (9.6 foot-pounds) auger is designed to be 30% lighter but with up to 30% more torque and power than its predecessor. 

These items pair with an existing B1 hammer and Caterpillar’s range of trenching and cleanup buckets. The B1 hammer comes with a front guard for safety during demolition applications.

Image00003Equipment WorldAvailability

The 301 CR is Cat-engineered, designed and built. It is slated for commercial availability in early 2027.

“This 301 CR brings our excavator DNA to a smaller footprint while helping customers solve the needs of working efficiently and confidently in confined spaces or jobsites,” Ozturk said.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

Cat 301 CR Micro Mini Excavator Specs

  • Engine: Cat C1.1
  • Net Power: 15.7 hp
  • Operating Weight: Approximately 2,900 pounds
  • Dig Depth: 71.7 inches
  • Max. Reach: 124 inches 
Related Stories
The Kioti MX 350AE, seen here, offers a longer arm than its sister, the MX 350A.
Compact Excavators
Kioti's Surprise: Its First-Ever Mini Excavators Unveiled at ConExpo
New Holland's smallest excavator is the new E12D at 2,932 pounds and 11.8 horsepower.
Compact Excavators
New Holland Debuts 5 New Built-In-House Mini Excavators at ConExpo
Cat 308cr Thumbnail
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: What's New on Caterpillar's Fixed-Boom 308CR Mini Excavator?
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Partner Insights
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Top Stories
Image00007
Compact Excavators
Cat Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator Yet, the 1-Ton 301 CR
The micro digger touts zero tail swing, retractable undercarriage from 44 to 29 inches, a foldable blade and folding ROPS.
Cat 253 1
Compact Track Loaders
Cat's New 253 Compact Track Loader: "This Machine is Designed to Push Dirt"
The Kioti MX 350AE, seen here, offers a longer arm than its sister, the MX 350A.
Compact Excavators
Kioti's Surprise: Its First-Ever Mini Excavators Unveiled at ConExpo
The Keller brothers' first loader in 1956 was invented for scooping up at a turkey barn in Minnesota and is credited with ushering in the skid steer later produced by Bobcat.
Skid Steer Loaders
70 Years After Turkeys Helped Invent the Skid Steer — Buyer’s Guide 2026
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Featured Sponsor
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All