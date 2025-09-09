Volt Intros Low-Cost, Direct-to-Consumer Electric Mini Excavator

The Volt EV-X2 was on display at the Beam booth at the recent Public Works Expo.
Channing Gardner started his career in Silicon Valley, but it was a home renovation project that thrust him into the construction equipment industry.

“I had a 20-foot-long, 1-foot-wide trench that needed to be dug, and I couldn’t find anyone to do it. I lost a lot of sleep over it,” he says.

With bills on the home flip starting to add up, Gardner took matters into his own hands, renting an electric mini track loader to complete the indoor excavation job.

That experience led him to discover that there were not many options for electric construction equipment in the U.S. – and Volt Industrial Equipment was born.

Gardner says his goal isn’t just to sell electric machines, but to solve the problems holding back adoption: high upfront costs, concerns about runtime and performance and widespread skepticism across the industry.

Volt CabEquipment WorldVolt EV-X2 Electric Mini Excavator

Volt’s first machine to hit the U.S. market is the 28-kilowatt-capacity, 2-ton EV-X2 electric mini excavator. The zero-emissions digger is U.S.-designed and manufactured in China, with key electrification components installed in the U.S.

Ideal for urban construction, landscaping and indoor worksites, it offers quiet operation, efficiency and low maintenance. Open canopy or enclosed cab options are available, along with a remote control for areas that are not safe for operators.

The 400-amp CATL battery has a runtime of 6 to 10 hours, depending on the application. It can be recharged in six to seven hours on a 240-volt outlet. Volt currently partners with solar charging station manufacturer Beam and mobile charging manufacturer Spark Charge for remote charging solutions.  

The electric mini excavator is sold directly to consumers and ships from Volt’s warehouse in Panama City, Florida.

The machine comes with a 5-year, 5,000-hour parts and service warranty. Service for electrified components is provided by Greentec Auto, a hybrid and electric vehicle repair and replacement shop, with more than 40 locations across the U.S. All replacement parts for the electrified components have been sourced from U.S.-based suppliers, according to Gardner.  

For mechanical repairs, Gardner recommends customers use independent technicians via the Heave App. Volt’s warranty group is billed directly by Greentec or pays for any independent repairs within the warranty period.

[Your Next Watch: Need Equipment Repair? – Heave App Sends Independent Techs to Jobsites]

Volt BatteryEquipment WorldAdoption and Expansion

Gardner says Volt is starting small and will continue to advance the EV-X2 before introducing additional size classes of mini excavators to the market. The company is also working on an electric skid steer and wheel loader.

“We’re working with different battery providers to create longer runtime, more durability and more waterproof solutions,” he says. “It’s all about making this the most compelling machine out there.”

Part of making electric machines more attractive to U.S. consumers comes down to price, he says, noting that the EV-X2 starts at under $30,000. “It’s cheaper than comparable diesel models out there.”

As Volt continues to forge its path, Gardner is exploring moving manufacturing operations to the U.S., as well as creating electrification kits for other OEMs.

“We’re open minded and just trying to help drive adoption and create a brand in the electrification space in the U.S.,” he says. “I think there’s going to be a pivot point where we’re going to go from less than 1 percent of sales to 5 percent in a small window of time. We want to build our brand, get insights from customers and have products available when people are ready.”

Volt EV-X2 Electric Mini Excavator Specs

  • Weight: 4,365 lbs
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 142.3 x 39/51.2 x 93.3 in
  • Lifting Angle: 35°
  • Maximum Power: 15 hp
  • Engine Speed: 3000 rpm
  • Battery Capacity: 400ah
  • Operating Time: 6-10 hours
  • Maximum Digging Depth: 7 ft 6 in
  • Bucket Capacity: 2.1 cu ft
  • Maximum Digging Height: 137.8 in
  • Maximum Discharge Height: 95.7 in
  • Hydraulic Flow: 14.26 gpm
  • System Pressure: 3,263 psi
  • Maximum Digging Radius: 162.2 in
  • Rotational Speed: 1-13 rpm
  • Maximum Height: 172.4 in
  • Track Length: 62.7 in
  • Turning Radius: 25.2 in
  • Ground Clearance: 5.7 in
