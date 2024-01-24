HD Hyundai, CNH Join Forces to Study Automation, AI with Joint Research Center

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jan 24, 2024
A memorandum of understanding was signed at CES 2024 between CNH and HD Hyundai for development of a joint research center in the U.S.
CNH

CNH Industrial, the manufacturer of Case and New Holland construction and agricultural machinery, and HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the controlling company in the construction equipment sector of HD Hyundai, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint research center in the United States.

The agreement furthers the two companies' longstanding collaboration.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Hyundai XiteSolution,” said Stefano Pampalone, construction president, CNH. “This joint effort will strengthen our commitment to growing CNH’s construction business and position both our companies as tech authorities in the industry,” 

The CE Innovation Lab will be dedicated to exploring innovation opportunities in the construction sector to help accelerate the development and investment in innovative technologies for customers in the construction industry.

A team composed of both CNH and HD Hyundai XiteSolution specialists will study emerging technology trends, map new and evolving customer needs, and identify prospects for portfolio enhancements and further growth.

Together, their work is expected to advance development and encourage more widespread adoption of new technologies such as automation and AI based on the two companies’ extensive backgrounds in construction and other unique areas of expertise and strengths. 

“It is highly encouraging that our partnership has extended beyond our product collaboration to include future technologies, a crucial factor to remain at the forefront of the construction equipment market,” said Young-Cheul Cho, president and CEO of HD Hyundai XiteSolution and HD Hyundai Infracore. “We look forward to working together even more closely to lead the way in the market.” 

Per the agreement, both companies will mutually benefit from each other’s technological abilities. 

Hyundai XiteSolution will supply CNH will its patented advanced around-view monitoring plus 360-degree camera and radar system for which it was awarded one of two 2024 CES Innovation Awards.

Smart Collision Mitigation (SCM) with sensor fusion is an active safety system that detects objects around a machine through sensor fusion of camera and radar to provide a 360-degree view.

According to Hyundai, the fusion technology reportedly elevates accuracy in the system's ability to detect obstacles and distance from equipment compared to machines with a single sensor, the company says.

Similarly, CNH will share its global navigation satellite system technologies through its recently acquired Hemisphere brand which has allowed CNH to accelerate its plans for the development of autonomous agriculture technology.

In the future, CNH, and HD Hyundai XiteSolution anticipate expanding the collaboration within the research center to encompass the co-development of new technologies and co-investment in innovative start-ups via their CNH Ventures and HD Hyundai investment arms.

