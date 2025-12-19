Rendering of the entrance of Caterpillar's 2026 ConExpo-Con/Agg exhibit, located in the Festival Grounds.

Caterpillar is expanding its presence at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 with three booths showcasing everything from new machines and technology to services and rental options.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, is set to take place March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees can find Caterpillar in the following locations:

Festival Grounds, Exhibit F29929 , will feature the Operator Stadium, which will host the nine finalists participating in the company’s third Global Operator Challenge, as well as a comprehensive lineup of heavy equipment.

West Hall, Booth W40416 , will be dedicated to Caterpillar's compact construction machines.

South Hall, Booth S80229, will showcase the company's latest industrial diesel engine options.

Operating under the theme “Reshaping What’s Possible,” Caterpillar says its ConExpo-Con/Agg exhibits will demonstrate how the company delivers innovation, flexibility and support to its global customer base.

“We look forward to giving attendees an up-close look at Caterpillar’s latest advancements and groundbreaking technologies in the construction industry through our demos, hands-on experiences and interactive exhibits. Visitors will see how Caterpillar can solve their toughest challenges as we reshape today’s worksite while providing them an understanding of what is possible in the future,” said Tony Fassino, Group President, Caterpillar.

Technology, Connectivity and Safety

At its exhibits, Caterpillar will spotlight its evolution in autonomous machines and AI integrations, including intelligent systems, smart digital platforms and the latest tech tools.

The company says products on display will include:

VisionLink: New features in equipment management, productivity and safety, which help customers operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely across operations of all sizes and brand mix.

New features in equipment management, productivity and safety, which help customers operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely across operations of all sizes and brand mix. Cat Grade: Full fleet solutions for integrated grade control.

Full fleet solutions for integrated grade control. Cat Command: Remote-control, semi-autonomous and autonomous capabilities for the construction and quarry industries.

Remote-control, semi-autonomous and autonomous capabilities for the construction and quarry industries. Collision Mitigation: The latest addition to the Cat Detect portfolio will be introduced during both in-the-dirt demos in Operator Stadium, as well as a hands-on experience.

Caterpillar

New and improved machines will be on display in Caterpillar’s 70,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit in Festival Grounds and indoor exhibit in West Hall.

Cat Building Construction Products (BCP) will showcase expansions in its compact equipment line in the West Hall exhibit, as well as an enhanced customer experience designed to give customers “more options and flexibility.”

Among the more than 30 machines on display at the Operator Stadium, visitors will be able to check out:

Electric Drive Medium Dozer: Cat says its second high-drive dozer will offer high levels of productivity, fuel efficiency, and ease of operation, as well as low service and maintenance costs. The company’s first electric-drive medium dozer, the D6 XE , was unveiled at Trimble Dimensions 2018, featuring a hybrid electric drive and an elevated drive sprocket design for maximum torque at any speed.

Cat says its second high-drive dozer will offer high levels of productivity, fuel efficiency, and ease of operation, as well as low service and maintenance costs. The company’s first elevated drive sprocket design for maximum torque at any speed. 319 Small Hydraulic Excavator: The new compact-radius machine is designed for a broad range of road construction, site development, underground utilities, construction maintenance and forestry applications.

The new compact-radius machine is designed for a broad range of road construction, site development, underground utilities, construction maintenance and forestry applications. AP1055 Asphalt Paver: Celebrating 30 years since the Cat Asphalt Paver introduced the Mobil-trac Undercarriage, the latest AP1055 Asphalt Paver will feature customer-driven updates and a new extended-life smooth plate for the Cat SDX Screed Plate system.

Celebrating 30 years since the Cat Asphalt Paver introduced the Mobil-trac Undercarriage, the latest AP1055 Asphalt Paver will feature customer-driven updates and a new extended-life smooth plate for the Cat SDX Screed Plate system. Cat 150 Motor Grader: A preview of the next-generation machine, offering joystick or lever controls.

A preview of the next-generation machine, offering joystick or lever controls. Cat 160 Motor Grader: The next-generation model with joystick controls.

To learn more about the upgrades to Cat’s next-generation 140 motor graders, check out our deep dive with Product Specialist Eric Kohout in the video below:

Updated Programs and Services

Cat Vantage Rewards is changing to Cat Rewards with a new, simplified program offering exclusive benefits and enhanced customer value. Additionally, the Cat Card will rebrand to the Cat Commercial Account to better convey the product’s role as a flexible finance solution for customers purchasing parts, attachments, rentals, repairs and more.

A new Services Commitment, now available in North America with new, renewed or upgraded Customer Value Agreements (CVAs), will help customers get back to work faster. Cat dealers are committing to next-day parts and two-day repairs. If either of these commitments isn’t met, customers receive Cat Credits. Customers can choose the CVA option that best fits their needs, as offered by their local Cat dealer.

Caterpillar

Cat Rentals will showcase its newly refreshed brand and modernized digital experience, designed to give customers improved convenience, options and a better online experience.

Cat Rentals experts will demonstrate the enhanced online portal, catrentals.com, where customers can submit rental and service requests, call off equipment, make order changes, view basic telematics and equipment locations, and more. Cat says improved search capabilities now make it easier for customers to find their desired equipment among the more than 70 brands available.

Power Systems and Solutions

Caterpillar’s booth in South Hall will feature its power systems and solutions, including:

C3.6 Engine: The high-horsepower engine meets EU Stage V and U.S EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards.

The high-horsepower engine meets EU Stage V and U.S EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards. C13D Engine: This power-dense model also satisfies EU Stage V and U.S EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards.

This power-dense model also satisfies EU Stage V and U.S EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards. Cat Parts and Service Solutions: Connectivity, condition monitoring and a remanufactured C7 engine will be among the solutions featured.

The C2.2, the new C3.6 and the C18TT will also be on display in the Festival Lot.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar will also host its third Global Operator Challenge finals, an international competition allowing participants to showcase their mastery of machines and technology.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:30 AM Pacific Time, the Global Operator Challenge finals will begin in the Operator Stadium. People can watch the finals in person at the stadium or live on cat.com.

This year’s Global Operator Challenge drew a record turnout, with 87 Cat dealers participating and 125 challenges held worldwide to select finalists from Europe, Asia, and North and South America. The following nine finalists will compete in three technology and machinery skills challenges:

Brian Hayden (United States)

Brock Leclerc (Canada)

Luanderson Sousa (Brazil)

Gunter Dewit (Belgium)

Nicolai Thomsen (Denmark)

Sebastian Behr (Germany)

Norio Miyajima (Japan)

Timothy Lamb (Australia)

Shane Poole (Australia)

Global Dealer Technician Challenge

A new challenge for 2026, the Global Dealer Technician Challenge, will highlight the growing opportunities for skilled technicians and the role they play in customer service and support.

The top 10 finalists will compete in the finals in February 2026, and the champion will be announced during ConExpo-Con/Agg.

For more details about the Cat ConExpo-Con/Agg experience, visit www.cat.com/conexpo2026.