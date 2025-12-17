Diamond Mowers Debuts Excavator-Like DM360 Municipal Maintenance Machine

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 17, 2025
Dm360

Diamond Mower is expanding beyond attachments with the release of its all-new DM360 and DM360X municipal maintenance machines.

The multifunctional implement carriers look like a wheeled excavator with a boom mower attachment – and are designed to give municipalities and contractors “a safer, more versatile, all-seasons solution” for roadside mowing, snow removal, sweeping and other seasonal tasks.

Diamond Mowers designed the boom system, attachments, operator interface, hydraulic integration, safety package and overall machine configuration, ensuring the carrier is optimized for the attachments. The underlying carrier is sourced from a third-party manufacturer.

Diamond Mowers told Equipment World the DM360 and DM360X are “a Diamond-engineered solution in terms of how the systems work together, how the attachments are powered and controlled, and how the machine is optimized for mowing applications.”

While full engine or hydraulic specs for the DM360 are not yet publicly available, the DM360X has a listed maximum flow rate of 41 gallons per minute. 

Both models are available in 25- or 30-foot boom lengths, with up to two hydraulic lines available. Compatible Diamond Mower boom attachments include the Boom Rotary Mower, Boom Flail Mower, Boom Drum Mulcher DC Pro X, Boom Disc Mulcher, Boom Saw Head, Boom Ditcher and a universal rotator or tilt rotator.

All-Around Visibility and Performance

A rotating cab on the DM360 and DM360X provides 360-degree visibility and clear sightlines, while excavator-style joystick controls allow for intuitive operation.

Advanced features such as joystick steering, all-wheel steer and left-hand mowing capabilities simplify roadside mowing, allowing crews to work more efficiently and safely while staying aligned with the flow of traffic, reducing risk and boosting productivity.

With 42 inches of cable rail clearance, the machine can easily reach over standard 31-inch guard rails for ditch and waterway vegetation management.

“This represents a major leap forward in how municipalities can think about roadside mowing,” said Wayne Baumberger, CEO of Diamond Mowers. “We built the DM360 to solve real challenges our customers face every day—visibility, safety, uptime, and versatility. This platform sets a new benchmark for what a dedicated carrier can deliver.”

Designed to maximize productivity from a single machine, the DM360X adds expanded functionality with a universal skid-steer plate and dedicated lower hydraulics. This enables operators to tackle tasks like snow blowing, street sweeping and additional seasonal applications.

Compatible Diamond Mower attachments with the lower hydraulic unit on the DM360X include the SK Brush Cutter Pro X, SK Drum Mulcher DC Pro X2, SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X2, and SK Miller Stump Grinder.

Safety at the Forefront

Diamond Mowers says safety was at the forefront when designing the DM360 and DM360X, given their use on roadways.

The machines feature an “innovative engine placement within the lower chassis and a standard axle stabilizer,” ensuring balance and optimal machine control. Panoramic roof glass and clear vertical sightlines eliminate overhead blind spots and improve visibility under bridges and roadways. Additionally, Level II FOPS roof guard shields operators from falling debris.

A 99-inch travel width and streamlined machine profile reduce shoulder clearance and meet DOT regulations, ensuring safety for operators and motorists.

Full machine support, including warranty, driveline, parts and service, will be available through authorized Diamond Mower dealers.

The DM360X will be on display at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 with a 30-foot boom, a 50-inch rotary mower attached to the boom and a 72-inch Drum Mulcher OD Pro X2 attached to the front plate.

