Develon continues the rollout of its next-generation forestry machines, with the new DX300LL-7 log loader and DX300RB-7 roadbuilder.

The dash-7 machines feature “increased horsepower, faster cycle times, enhanced lifting capacity and tractive force,” the company says. They follow the introduction of the first next-gen models in June with the DX225LL-7 log loader and DX225RB-7 roadbuilder.

“The larger, more powerful DX300LL-7 and DX300RB-7 are ideal for heavier lifting and more demanding log handling applications,” says Morgan Stallings, Develon senior director of dealer development, product and marketing.

The new log loader and roadbuilder feature a one-button lifting boost when more power is needed. The button is on the righthand joystick and delivers an instant hydraulic boost, the company says. They also feature a fine swing function that reduces shaking when lifting and increases control, accuracy and safety. Four power modes are designed to deliver the most efficiency and fuel conservation per the task.

The New Cabs

Develon Develon says the cabs are spacious, made of all steel and are designed for comfort, visibility and noise reduction. The windows are made of guarded polycarbonate, with 32-millimeter polycarbonate available.

They come with a heated, adjustable, air-suspension seat. The seat also has an adjustable headrest and armrests. The joystick controls move with the seat. A straight travel pedal is also included.

Operators get at multifunction color LCD monitor to display machine diagnostics and views from the standard rearview or side-mounted cameras. A hybrid screen mode shows both simultaneously. The cabs are also equipped with radio and Bluetooth audio, travel alarm and PA system microphone.

The DX300LL-7 log loader’s cab has a 4-foot riser, and it can hydraulically tilt 90 degrees for simpler transport, according to Develon.

The roadbuilder can be equipped with an optional around view monitor (AVM) camera system, which comes with a dedicated display for a 360-degree view of the machine’s surroundings. It can also be equipped with an optional boom and arm lock valve.

An optional side-entry forestry cab is available for both log loader and roadbuilder, the company says. Buyers can choose an optional in-cab air compressor for cleaning the interior of dirt and debris. A four-point seat belt is also an option.

Develon says it made maintenance easier with centralized grease banks, engine and hydraulic filters. The radiator has an automatic reversible fan to prevent debris buildup.

The log loader and roadbuilder come standard with the My Develon fleet management telematics system, which shows equipment health, location and productivity via mobile app and website.

Quick Specs DX300LL-7 Log Loader

Operating weight: 83,996 lbs.

Power: 266.6 net hp @ 1,800 rpm (Develon engine)

Reach, ground: 37’ 2”

Loading height: 40’ 7”

Max hydraulic flow: 76.1 gpm (x 2)

Quick Specs DX300RB-7 Roadbuilder