Develon is rolling out its new, next-generation -7 Series excavators for loading timber and building roads, starting with the DX225LL-7 log loader and DX225RB-7 road builder.

The excavators are specialized for forestry applications and feature built-in safety mechanisms, heavy-duty components, easy maintenance points and standard My Develon telematics. Additional models will be announced in the coming months.

Productivity Boost

Develon designed the -7 Series log loaders and road builders with increased horsepower, faster cycle times and more lifting capacity for more efficient timber harvesting and log loading. Both models run on a 162-horsepower Develon DL06P diesel engine. Each main hydraulic pump offers 56 gallons per minute of flow.

Increased swing torque helps the excavators maneuver heavy loads more efficiently, even when moving the load uphill, Develon says. The fine-swing function minimizes shaking when lifting heavy objects for better control and safer operation.

A one-touch power boost button on the righthand joystick provides a momentary hydraulic boost when more power is needed.

Four selectable power modes match engine and hydraulic output to the task. An auto-shutdown feature can be preset by the operator to turn off the engine after anywhere from 3 to 60 minutes of idle time.

Comfort and safety

Develon -7 Series log loaders and road builders are built with heavy-duty side doors, with guards over the hydraulic pump and cooling system door and quarter-inch side panels. A front guard protects components against debris and obstacles, while the fully guarded, heavy-duty, high and wide undercarriage helps improve ground clearance over stumps and other debris on logging sites.

The log loader cab features a 4-foot riser, providing operators with a higher vantage point during loading operations, as well as front and top guards for added protection. It can be tilted 90 degrees for easier transportation.

The heated air-suspension seat adjusts to the operator’s height and weight. It features adjustable headrests and armrests, joystick controls that move up and down with the seat and an optional four-point seat belt.

A multi-function color LCD monitor shows machine diagnostic information and video from the standard rearview or side-mounted camera. A hybrid screen mode allows operators to view machine information and the camera simultaneously. The optional around view monitor (AVM) camera system has its own dedicated display monitor, which shows a full view of the excavator’s surroundings.

Additional -7 Series log loaders and road builders features include:

Radio and Bluetooth audio

Travel alarm

Front and rear LED lights

PA system (standard for log loaders, optional for road builders)

Straight travel pedal (standard for log loaders, optional for road builders)

Optional features for -7 log loaders and road builders include:

A side-entry forestry cab certified for Oregon OSHA and British Columbia WCB standards, which includes guarded polycarbonate front, side and rear windows, as well as a rear secondary exit. Thicker, 32-millimeter polycarbonate glass is available.

Air compressor

Fuel filler pump

Boom and arm lock valve (road builders only)

Serviceability and Maintenance

Daily maintenance has been simplified with easy component access and centralized grease banks located on the base of the boom, allowing operators to grease multiple points from a single location.

Engine filters, hydraulic filters and the hydraulic tank are centrally located in a protected area. The radiator features an automatically reversing fan, helping to prevent debris buildup.

My Develon fleet management telematics system comes standard to help owners monitor the health, location and productivity of their Develon equipment. The data is accessible via a mobile app or website.

The DX225LL-7 and DX225RB-7 come with a standard warranty, featuring full coverage for 36 months or 5,000 hours and service support from authorized Develon dealers. Develon’s Protection Plus extended warranty coverage, with more than 70 different plan options, protects from deficiencies in materials or workmanship for up to 60 months or 7,500 hours, whichever comes first.

DX225LL-7 Log Loader Specs

Engine Rated Horsepower: 162.8 hp @1,800 rpm

Main Pump Max. Flow Rate (Each): 56.4 gpm

Max. Swing Torque: 69,623 lbf-ft

Traction Force: 72,598 lbf

Operating Weight: 68,784 lb

Max. Digging Reach: 35’ 5”

DX225RB-7 Road Builder Specs