New Brokk 130+ Remote-Control Demolition Robot Brings Power to Tight Spaces

Brokk has added a new model to its electric SmartPower+ lineup of demolition robots. The Brokk 130+ is designed for power in confined, hard-to-reach spaces.

At about 31 inches wide, it can fit through doorways. It can also climb stairs and has a 360-degree working radius. Brokk says it delivers 20% more hitting force and 40% higher impact frequency. It is equipped with Brokk’s BHB 175 breaker, which weighs 393 pounds and delivers 1,000-2,000 blows per minute.

The 130+ also has the new electric SmartPower+ system Brokk introduced this year at World of Concrete. The 130+ is the sixth model in the lineup, followed by the 70+, 170+, 200+, 300+ and 500+.

As with previous models, the SmartPower+ machines use electrical cords and run on jobsite power, compatible with 16A and 32A fuses. Brokk toughened their components to make them more resistant to shock, temperature and vibrations. The robots and their control boxes meet IP65 standards for dust and water protection. The company says it also cut the number of cables and connectors by 87% to reduce weak points and increase robot life.

The new control box is lighter, weighing 6.5 pounds, and gets new ergonomic controls and faster dual charging. The company says it is easier to operate, and operators can keep their eyes on the task without having to look at the machine commands.

The operator gets status updates through incremental light indicators, as well as real-time alerts about any unwanted power supply or machine statuses. It is also enabled for future over-the-air upgrades.

Quick Specs Brokk 130+