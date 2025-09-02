The new 62,000-pound DX270WMH-7 Wheel Material Handler gets a cab that rises hydraulically, a 23-foot loading height and a 360-degree bird's eye view camera system.

Develon says its new 62,000-pound DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler is built for tough recycling jobs, handling heavy loads and bulky materials.

It runs on a 171.2-net-horsepower diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter. It has a 3-foot longer reach than its predecessor, and its cab rises and descends hydraulically to give the operator a better view of operations.

It has a max height of 23 feet 4 inches for loading trucks, containers and railcars. It has a max ground reach of 31 feet 2 inches.

A new virtual-wall setting prevents the boom and arm from hitting surrounding objects, which comes in handy when working in tight spaces. A new collision-prevention feature keeps the grapple attachment and cab from colliding during operation, according to Develon.

Other features on the DX270WMH-7 include:

Around view monitor (AVM) camera system that provides a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the equipment and its surroundings. (Operators can choose to only have a rearview camera.)

Wider front and rear outriggers for a larger base to improve stability when lifting heavy loads.

Fully adjustable, heated air-suspension seat.

Heating and air conditioning.

Joystick steering in addition to the standard steering wheel.

8-inch LCD monitor that displays machine diagnostics and controls.

Bluetooth hands-free radio and MP3 audio.

Front and rear LED working lights.

Seatbelt warning for operator safety.

An alarm to identify the machine on the site.

Air inlet mesh to keep fresh air flowing to the engine.

Reversible fan to keep the machine cooler and debris out.

My Develon telematics that monitors the health, location and productivity of equipment via mobile app and website.

“The DX270WMH-7 delivers on all fronts. Its exceptional versatility allows operators to complete a range of recycling tasks,” says Brian Kim, Develon heavy excavator product manager. “And it features our -7 Series cab design and safety technologies, allowing operators to work longer, more comfortably and with greater peace of mind.”