Develon says its new 62,000-pound DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler is built for tough recycling jobs, handling heavy loads and bulky materials.
It runs on a 171.2-net-horsepower diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter. It has a 3-foot longer reach than its predecessor, and its cab rises and descends hydraulically to give the operator a better view of operations.
It has a max height of 23 feet 4 inches for loading trucks, containers and railcars. It has a max ground reach of 31 feet 2 inches.
A new virtual-wall setting prevents the boom and arm from hitting surrounding objects, which comes in handy when working in tight spaces. A new collision-prevention feature keeps the grapple attachment and cab from colliding during operation, according to Develon.
Other features on the DX270WMH-7 include:
- Around view monitor (AVM) camera system that provides a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the equipment and its surroundings. (Operators can choose to only have a rearview camera.)
- Wider front and rear outriggers for a larger base to improve stability when lifting heavy loads.
- Fully adjustable, heated air-suspension seat.
- Heating and air conditioning.
- Joystick steering in addition to the standard steering wheel.
- 8-inch LCD monitor that displays machine diagnostics and controls.
- Bluetooth hands-free radio and MP3 audio.
- Front and rear LED working lights.
- Seatbelt warning for operator safety.
- An alarm to identify the machine on the site.
- Air inlet mesh to keep fresh air flowing to the engine.
- Reversible fan to keep the machine cooler and debris out.
- My Develon telematics that monitors the health, location and productivity of equipment via mobile app and website.
“The DX270WMH-7 delivers on all fronts. Its exceptional versatility allows operators to complete a range of recycling tasks,” says Brian Kim, Develon heavy excavator product manager. “And it features our -7 Series cab design and safety technologies, allowing operators to work longer, more comfortably and with greater peace of mind.”