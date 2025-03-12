Not only did Brokk unveil its next-generation SmartPower+ robots at this year’s World of Concrete, but the company also showed products it plans to offer customers to complete the picture of an all-electric demolition jobsite.

Brokk has been producing remote-control, electric robots for nearly 50 years, sending its machines into areas unsafe for workers, such as indoor demolition projects. It also recently became a North American distributor for European-based companies that manufacture battery-powered mini skid steers and compact dumpers that can also operate indoors for cleaning out debris created by the robots’ breakers.

“We can do the work of 10 people with a Brokk,” said Jeff Keeling, Brokk vice president of sales and marketing, at the company’s booth. “Well, now you’ve got to clean it up. And so that became the bottleneck.”

To solve that bottleneck its customers were facing on jobsites, the company decided it was time to deliver more products to help match the speed of its robots.

“There are a lot of times we sold Brokks knowing that you needed more than just the Brokk if you really wanted to get productive, and we would send them to other people,” Keeling says. “We came to the conclusion that … it's the perfect opportunity for us to go, ‘Hey, you need this. We can help you with that.’”

Starting this year, Brokk became a distributor for Czech Republic-based Firstgreen Industries’ remote-control, electric mini track loader and cab-less skid steers and for Ireland-based Ecovolve’s battery-powered compact dumpers.

“You can use the Firstgreen product, load into an Ecovolve, and now you've gotten rid of that bottleneck,” Keeling says. “The whole jobsite is, one, electric and, two, it's much faster. It's all about production.”

Here’s a look at the Brokk SmartPower+, Firstgreen and Ecovolve machines for an all-electric demolition site.

Brokk: Part 1 of All-Electric Demolition

Brokk The first part of the electric demolition jobsite begins with Brokk’s new SmartPower+ robots.

The next-generation, remote-control demolition machines come in five models: 70+, 170+, 200+, 300+ and 500+. They range in weight from 1,235 to 11,464 pounds, hydraulic flow of 7 to 30 gallons per minute and horizontal reaches (including breaker) of 106.3 to 276 inches.

As with previous models, the SmartPower+ machines use electrical cords and run on jobsite power.

Brokk toughened their components to make them more resistant to shock, temperature and vibrations. The robots and their control boxes meet IP65 standards for dust and water protection. The company says it also cut the number of cables and connectors by 87% to reduce weak points and increase robot life.

The new control box is lighter, weighing 6.5 pounds, and gets new ergonomic controls and faster dual charging. The company says it is easier to operate, and operators can keep their eyes on the task without having to look at the machine commands.

The operator also gets status updates through incremental light indicators, as well as real-time alerts about any unwanted power supply or machine statuses. It is also enabled for future over-the-air upgrades.

Firstgreen: Part 2 of All-Electric Demolition Site

Brokk At its booth, Brokk displayed Firstgreen’s remote-control Elise 1200 CBL mini skid steer and MiniZ 400 mini track loader.

Both are electric, with battery choice of lead-acid or lithium. They can be used to load up and move demolition debris.

The loaders get a runtime of 6 continuous hours, but Keeling notes that the battery can be swapped out for a charged one to extend runtime. The 3,000-pound batteries can be loaded and unloaded by forklift in a matter of minutes, he says.

Brokk plans to carry all Firstgreen’s other electric skid steer models.

Ecovolve: Part 3 of All-Electric Demolition Site

Brokk The final step in the all-electric site is Ecovolve’s ED800 site dumper.

The Firstgreen mini track loader or skid steer dumps demolition debris into the compact dumper, which can then haul it out.

It, too, is battery-powered and has a runtime of 12 hours. After an overnight charge, it is ready for another day’s work.

It is narrow enough to fit through 31.5-inch doorways. It has a 1,763-pound load capacity and tipping height of up to 58 inches.

Brokk will also carry Ecovolve’s ED1000, which can load up to 2,200 pounds and tip up to 58 inches, and the ED1500 with a load capacity up to 3,300 pounds and tipping up to 63 inches.